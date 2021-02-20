Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lower flags to half-staff in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that flags in Florida will be flown at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday, when the conservative radio host is laid to rest.

The Republican governor of the Sunshine State didn’t share when the flags would be lowered because funeral plans for Limbaugh, a Florida resident, have not yet been announced.

"When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff," DeSantis said at a news conference in Palm Beach County.

After Limbaugh's death, DeSantis issued a statement mourning his loss and calling him the greatest conservative radio host of all time.

"We don't know who will succeed Rush as America's anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him," DeSantis said.

Other Republicans are also calling on flags to be lowered for Limbaugh, including freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado who called on President Joe Biden to lower the flags for the controversial conservative. "I'm calling on Joe Biden to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh," Boebert said in a tweet Friday.

Earlier in the week, Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, shared on Twitter a letter he sent to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers requesting that flags throughout the state be lowered in honor of Limbaugh.

A staunch conservative and supporter of former President Donald Trump, Limbaugh died from lung cancer after revealing his terminal diagnosis in 2020. His death was widely mourned by conservatives but many have criticized Limbaugh’s past comments, calling them bigoted and racist.

DeSantis' decision to honor Limbaugh faced backlash within his state. Gary Farmer, the Democratic leader in the state Senate, said DeSantis was using the lowering of the as a "partisan political tool" rather than a recognition reserved for people who "have honorably and bravely served our state and our nation."

"I condemn the governor’s decision in no uncertain terms. Any move to lower our flag in deference to a man who helped drive the hatred and inflame the prejudices against marginalized groups, people of color, women, and anyone who did not look like him or think like him is wrong, and should be rescinded," Farmer said in a press release Friday. "This is not who we are. This is not who we want to be."

