Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nears takeover of special Disney district
Disney could soon be losing control over a piece of its Magic Kingdom. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from Miami.
Disney could soon be losing control over a piece of its Magic Kingdom. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from Miami.
Rep. George Santos is doubling down and refusing to resign.
Detectives are investigating the shooting as drug related based on information that includes narcotics-related activity along the 8th Avenue corridor.
Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy and Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn announced on Thursday the birth of their first child, according to People magazine. Doocy and Vaughn, who have been married since 2021, confirmed to People magazine that their daughter, Bridget Blake Doocy, was born on Feb. 1. Vaughn, who joined Fox News…
Besides some minor dustings, it hasn’t snowed significantly in the French resorts hosting the skiing world championships since mid-January. Dealing with warm temperatures and a lack of snow has been a constant this season across the Alps for the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, known as FIS, with Mother Nature and global warming having just as much say about when and where to hold races as the sport's governing body. Warm weather and a lack of snow wiped out nearly a month of racing at the start of this season, preseason training on melting European glaciers is heading toward extinction and the impact of climate change on the schedule is being seen even in January.
Following Moscow’s 14th mass missile attack across Ukraine on Feb.
Before the war, Ukrainian photographer Mykola Synelnykov took photos of sports events. Now, in his own words, he's "forced to photograph destruction."
A Laurel Highlands School District teacher was arrested after an investigation into a suspected months-long inappropriate relationship with a student.
Border Patrol agents in one border sector nabbed three child sex offenders in two days, fueling concerns about the "gotaways" slipping past overwhelmed agents.
Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle shares what's next after Florida Legislature votes to revamp the power structure of Reedy Creek Improvement District.
German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement. The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans. German authorities also searched the residences of three suspects, according to the statement, which didn't name the companies or individuals.
Yes, the cruise line slowed down spending on new projects and delayed plans to "amp" some of its ships, but it continued developing some key new initiatives. The splashiest innovation, of course, is Icon of the Seas, the first of a new class of ships that are designed to essentially rival theme parks. "We opened up to sail Icon of the Seas a few months ago, and that ship literally has been the best-selling product in the history of our business and has been absolutely outstanding in terms of the demand and the pricing that we're generating for the product," said Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley during the cruise line's fourth-quarter earnings call.
Rep. Matt Gaetz is leading a GOP resolution to call on the Biden administration to end additional financial and military aid for Ukraine. and calling for a peace deal.
The 49ers' trade up for Trey Lance was the right process, even if the pick doesn't ultimately work out.
A group of white students in Philadelphia is under investigation, and some are facing expulsion, after a viral video — sent to Black classmates — appeared to show them spray-painting their faces black and spewing derogatory remarks about Black stereotypes and Black History Month.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World's self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don't Say Gay." The bill would leave the district intact but would change its name and require DeSantis to appoint a five-member governing board. Board members are currently named through entities controlled by Disney and are tasked with overseeing the government services the district provides in the company's properties in Florida.
Get to know and love this under-appreciated cruciferous veggie with our best recipes.
Dr. Omaida Velazquez says she was removed from her administrative role at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine after she reported gender discrimination, health and safety violations.
Like crude-oil sanctions in December, price caps haven’t upended the oil markets. Some of that is by design.
A win in last week's Busch Light Clash was certainly a good omen that this year will be much different than last, the worst season in eight years for Martin Truex.
Army Air Forces 1st Lt. George W. Winger was accounted for Jan. 24, 2023, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.