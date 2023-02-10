Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis nears takeover of special Disney district

TheStreet.com

Yes, the cruise line slowed down spending on new projects and delayed plans to "amp" some of its ships, but it continued developing some key new initiatives. The splashiest innovation, of course, is Icon of the Seas, the first of a new class of ships that are designed to essentially rival theme parks. "We opened up to sail Icon of the Seas a few months ago, and that ship literally has been the best-selling product in the history of our business and has been absolutely outstanding in terms of the demand and the pricing that we're generating for the product," said Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley during the cruise line's fourth-quarter earnings call.