Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity plummets amid widely panned coronavirus response

In the span of a few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone from one of the most admired state leaders in America to one of the most disparaged, with an approval rating that has dropped precipitously as coronavirus cases surged.

A pair of recent polls indicate more Floridians now disapprove of the job DeSantis is doing than approve. The latest was released Friday by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy. It shows that 49% of Florida voters disapprove of the governor’s job performance, compared with 45% who approve.

That’s a 17 percentage point drop from the 62% of Florida voters who approved of DeSantis in a Mason-Dixon poll from last year.

The stunning turnaround is another example of how politicians often are defined by how they respond in a crisis, and many people are taking a dim view of how Florida’s Republican chief executive has handled the latest phase of the coronavirus outbreak.

DeSantis has been accused of standing by and doing little to halt the march of the virus in his state, allowing Florida to become a global hotspot.

As the virus has raged, DeSantis has closed bars but taken few other steps to contain the virus. He repeatedly played down the explosion of new cases, at first attributing it to more testing and then arguing that the big increase in cases isn’t such a big deal because many of those infected are younger people and less likely to get seriously ill.

Then, when hospitalizations and deaths also began to spike, he questioned the death numbers. When Florida began notching daily records for new deaths this week he dismissed it as a “lagging indicator” and said he is hopeful because hospitalizations and new cases appear to have stabilized, even as they remain at exceptionally high levels.

DeSantis has rejected a statewide mask mandate and refused to further rollback the reopening effort. His administration is even talking about getting bars and breweries open again, while continuing to urge schools to reopen.

Other GOP leaders have taken a different approach. Arizona’s Republican governor has gone beyond just closing bars and also ordered businesses such as movie theatres, gyms and water parks to shut down again.

Republican governors in Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas and Ohio have issued statewide mask orders.

Polls show Floridians want more from DeSantis.

A CNN survey released Sunday found that 63% of Floridians believe DeSantis “could be doing more to fight the outbreak.” That includes 88% of Democrats, 73% of independents and 27% of Republicans who would like to see DeSantis be more aggressive.

Most Republicans, though, believe DeSantis is “doing everything he could do to fight the outbreak” according to the CNN poll, and the governor’s approach appears catered to those voters who don’t want to be forced to wear masks or see more businesses closed down, something that crippled the economy in April and May and put many people out of work.

DeSantis was known as an ardent conservative before he ran for governor, and his coronavirus response mirrors the views of many GOP base voters and President Donald Trump, his political benefactor.

During his time in Congress, DeSantis was a member of the hard right Freedom Caucus who attracted attention for staunchly defending Trump on television.

Trump later endorsed DeSantis in the GOP primary for governor, which helped seal his victory. He has followed the president’s coronavirus playbook of elevating economic concerns above health risks.

But that strategy is collapsing around him, just like it has for Trump, who reversed course and began wearing a mask after deriding them and pulled the plug on holding the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville.