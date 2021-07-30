Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues

TERRY SPENCER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
·5 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week, the state Health Department reported Friday, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for 1 in 5 new infections nationally, becoming the outbreak's epicenter.

The release came shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume next month.

More than 110,000 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide over the past week, up from 73,000 last week and 11 times the 10,000 reported the week of June 11, six weeks ago. Case numbers are now back to where they in January, just before vaccinations became widely available.

The Florida Hospital Association also said Friday that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing last year’s peak. More than 9,300 patients are hospitalized, up from 1,845 a month ago and nearing the record 10,179 set on July 23, 2020. On a per capita basis, Florida now has more people hospitalized than any other state.

The state reported 409 deaths this week, bringing the total to more than 39,000 since its first in March 2020. The state’s peak happened in mid-August 2020, when 1,266 people died over a seven-day period. Deaths usually follow increases in hospitalizations by a few weeks.

DeSantis has blamed the surge on a seasonal increase — more Floridians are indoors because of the hot weather with air conditioning circulating the virus. About 60% of Floridians 12 and older are vaccinated, ranking it about midway among the states.

DeSantis said his executive order barring mask mandates at schools will improve students' experience and make it easier for them to focus on learning.

“I have (three) young kids. My wife and I are not going to do the mask with the kids. We never have; we won’t. I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun,” DeSantis said at a news conference in southwest Florida a few hours before he signed the executive order. DeSantis is seeking reelection next year and has been positioning himself nationally for a possible 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis also contended there is no evidence masks prevent outbreaks at schools, which is at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines recommending “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

His critics say his unwillingness to mandate mask wearing endangers the health of students and staff.

“We know that masks are a simple and effective way to help prevent virus spread, and from a medical perspective it makes absolutely zero sense to discourage their use,” said Dr. Bernard Ashby, head of Florida's progressive Committee to Protect Health Care. "DeSantis’ power grab will put the health of kids and teachers alike at risk.”

DeSantis' decision came after the Broward County school board voted to require masks and other districts and colleges across the state were considering it.

“We will have to change our policy,” Broward board member Debbi Hixon told the South Florida SunSentinel. “I am not looking to defy the governor. I believe it is an irresponsible decision but if it is the law, I will agree to follow it.”

The Florida Education Association, the state's teachers union, said DeSantis should leave the decision to local officials rather than impose a statewide edict — a position he once held. When the pandemic began in March 2020, DeSantis said local officials should control the response, that the business closures and mask mandates imposed in Miami, Tampa and other big cities wouldn't work in small, rural counties.

“Gov. DeSantis continues to think that Tallahassee knows best what all Floridians need,” union President Andrew Spar said in a statement. “We reject that kind of thinking. Instead, we ask Gov. DeSantis to allow all Florida’s citizens to have a voice by empowering the elected leaders of cities, counties and school districts to make health and safety decisions locally.”

Meanwhile, Publix, the state's largest supermarket chain, announced Friday that employees will again be required to wear masks and several hospitals said they are postponing elective surgeries and limiting visitors.

At Tampa General Hospital, the 90-plus patients hospitalized with COVID already exceeds the previous high of 86, said Dr. Seetha Lakshmi, medical director of its Global Emerging Diseases Institute. She said the hospital, like many, can't hire enough staff and it is leaving those working exhausted.

“It feels like we are getting hit by a train, the pace is so fast and uncontrolled,” Laskshmi said. “I just don’t have any words anymore. This is awful, just awful and it is going to be awful."

She said last year, her patients' median age was in the 70s. Now, it is just over 50, with the younger patients getting sicker than in the past.

She pointed to a patient in his early 30s whose lungs “sound like Velcro” being pulled apart. A father of young children, he will likely have permanent damage and might need a transplant eventually, she said.

She said 83% of Tampa General's COVID patients are unvaccinated while the others have immune-deficiency issues that prevented the vaccine from working.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Miami.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It feels like we are getting hit by a train’: Florida’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week

    State has been responsible for one in every five COVID-19 cases during an ongoing six-week surge, and hospitalizations are nearing last year's peak, according to Florida Hospital Association.

  • Florida governor blocks school mask mandates, says parents can choose

    (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday blocking mask mandates in the state's schools, saying parents had the right to decide if their children would wear face coverings. The move by DeSantis, a Republican who has opposed strict COVID-19 rules on residents and businesses, overrules a requirement by two Florida counties, Broward and Gadsen, that students cover their faces when they return to class next month. “In Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures, there will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in announcing his executive order during a speech in southwest Cape Coral.

  • Kansas A.G. subpoenas reporter’s notes from book on wrongful murder conviction

    The book explains how powerful individuals in the small town of Oskaloosa carried out an injustice against Floyd Bledsoe.

  • Officials outline a looming election funding crisis and hope Democrats will pay for critical upgrades in their high-stakes budget package

    Election funding conditional on states passing specific policies "is a possibility" for Democrats' ambitious budget bill, a key senator told Insider.

  • Former Democratic Missouri governor rules out running for open Senate seat

    Former Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will not be entering the open Senate race in the midterm elections, likely diminishing Democrats' chances for an upset next November.

  • How to Create a Cozy and Inviting Outdoor Space

    These tricks will help you turn your deck or patio into a cozy getaway for you and your family.

  • This is the worst state if you need phone help with unemployment, SNAP and Medicaid benefits, or other government-aid programs

    University of Chicago researchers hired assistants who collectively made 2,000 calls to four government offices for each state.

  • White House: Over 500,000 new vaccine shots recorded Friday, highest since July 1

    The United States recorded more than half a million new COVID-19 vaccine shots on Friday, the highest number since July 1, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.Why it matters: The Delta variant is continuing to spread across the United States and it now comprises over 80% of the coronavirus cases in the country, Jean-Pierre said. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that "vaccination is the most important strategy to prevent severe illness and

  • Judge agrees to destruction of Kraft massage parlor video

    A video recording of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men allegedly engaging in massage parlor sex will be returned to prosecutors for destruction, a Florida judge ruled Friday, ending a two-year saga that tarnished the reputation of one of football's most successful luminaries. Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with prosecutors and Kraft's attorneys that the recording given to him before he ruled it inadmissible at trial was not part of the permanent court file and will be returned for destruction. Prosecutors dropped misdemeanor solicitation charges last year against Kraft and almost two dozen other men after a state appeals court upheld Hanser's 2019 ruling.

  • Fact check: Misleading claim about 'antifa member' at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    News outlets paid roughly $90,000 to use John Sullivan's footage from Jan. 6, but he is not a "known antifa member."

  • Peter Phillips: It was hard not to be able to hug the Queen after Prince Philip’s death

    Being unable to hug the Queen after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh was one of the hardest aspects of trying to cope with his loss, her eldest grandchild has said. Peter Philips said the image of the monarch sitting alone during the funeral of her beloved husband at St George's Chapel, Windsor, would have struck a chord with the thousands of families who lost a loved one in the Covid pandemic. "Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone," he said. "It would have been the same for an

  • New CDC mask guidance was based on study of outbreak at Cape Cod beach party

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study Friday backing up its stricter new mask guidance, one that concluded that people infected with delta variant may transmit COVID-19 even if they're vaccinated, based on an outbreak at a Cape Cod beach party.

  • Philippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta variant

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region, in a bid to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and to shield the country's medical system. The Manila capital region, a sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, will be placed under the tightest quarantine curbs from Aug. 6 to 20, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a televised address.

  • Key Libya commander backs reopening of Mediterranean highway

    A top Libyan military commander whose forces control the country's eastern regions on Friday endorsed the reopening of the coastal highway along the Mediterranean Sea linking Libya's long-divided east and west. The resumption of traffic along the artery would be a significant step toward unifying Libya's warring sides. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq confirmed later on Friday that the highway had reopened.

  • Biden pushes cash reward to get vaccinated, new rules for federal workers

    President Joe Biden on Thursday urged local governments to pay people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and set new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing, mask mandates and travel restrictions. The measures are Biden's latest attempt to spur reluctant Americans to get vaccinated as the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges nationwide, infecting unvaccinated people in particular. The United States lags other developed countries in vaccination rates, despite having plenty of free vaccines on hand.

  • Front-line workers in Florida say current COVID-19 surge 'feels like it's an impending storm'

    A jarring reality check is taking place in intensive care units across the country as thousands of COVID-19 positive patients, nearly all of them unvaccinated, are streaming into hospitals in need of care. This is particularly true in Florida, where virus-related hospitalizations have skyrocketed in recent weeks. The situation has escalated rapidly, now nearing peak levels, with nearly 7,900 patients hospitalized with the virus across the state, up by more than 320% in the last month, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • "Betrayal": Sequel to Jonathan Karl's best-seller "tells the story of Trump's downfall"

    In a sequel to his bestselling "Front Row at the Trump Show," ABC News' Jonathan Karl will be out Nov. 16 with "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." You're seeing the cover here for the first time. Driving the news: The publisher says Karl "tells the story of Trump’s downfall, complete with riveting behind-the-scenes accounts of some of the darkest days in the history of the American presidency," and on-record interviews "with central figures ... telling their stories for the first time."

  • Over a dozen vaccinated, high-risk Missouri residents among the dead in COVID surge

    “High risk, immune compromised and sadly couldn’t muster an immune response,” tweeted Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth.

  • Texas parents can decide to hold their children back a grade next year. Should they?

    TEA guidance and years of research show that retaining a student in the same grade can’t be the only tool used in recouping lost learning time.

  • Publix requiring its employees to mask up again as Florida faces another COVID surge

    Vaccinated Publix employees had about two months to show customers their smiles.