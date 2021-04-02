Florida governor issues order banning 'vaccine passports'

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday banning businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to get service.

The Republican governor had previously announced his intent to issue an order banning so-called “vaccine passports.” His action also barred any government agency in Florida from issuing such documentation for the purpose of providing proof of vaccinations.

In his executive order, DeSantis asserts that “vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”

Effective immediately, Florida businesses are barred from requiring patrons to provide documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination to enter a business or to get served.

But the order does not preclude businesses such as restaurants and retail stores from screening protocols and other measures recommended by state and federal health officials.

As of this week, more than 2 million Floridians have been infected by the virus, and nearly 33,500 have died.

The governor's order scrapped a plan by a private university near Fort Lauderdale that would have required students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 when they returned for the fall semester. Nova Southeastern University had announced earlier Friday that vaccinations would be mandatory by Aug. 1.

Nova President George L. Hanbury II said in a statement hours later that the school had planned for universal vaccination “to protect the health and safety of our students and staff,” but that it will comply with DeSantis’ order.

“We will continue to follow all state and federal laws as they evolve,” Hanbury said.

The university has 6,314 undergraduate students and 14,574 advanced degree students at its main campus in Davie, and across campuses in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach Gardens, Tampa and Puerto Rico.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports" in the state

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show proof they have received COVID vaccines and preventing the state government from issuing so-called "vaccine passports."Why it matters: Immunization credentials for the coronavirus have become a controversial subject, especially with Republican governors, though proof of vaccination could speed international travel and economic reopening plans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: DeSantis' order says requiring immunization credentials "would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination.""Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business," the order states."It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce in the state."Businesses that do not comply with the order will be ineligible to receive state contracts or grants.The big picture: The Biden administration has been working with private companies to create immunization credentials, and many businesses, including some in Florida, have said they'll require proof of vaccination as part of reopening. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans state agencies from issuing 'vaccine passports' and says businesses can't require them

    The move comes days after Gov. DeSantis said he would oppose vaccine passports in his state.

  • You may need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel very soon

    Major cruise lines have already announced that they'll require proof of vaccination, and destinations and airlines around the world aren't far behind.

  • Gov. McMaster: Vaccine passports have no place in SC. Republican congressmen agree

    “The very idea is un-American to its core,” McMaster tweeted.

  • Vaccinated people can resume travel at 'low risk' -CDC

    The new CDC guidance specifically greenlights vaccinated grandparents getting on airplanes to see grandchildren.A group representing major U.S. airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and other trade groups had urged the CDC on March 22 to immediately update its guidance to say "vaccinated individuals can travel safely." Air travel still remains down 43% from pre-COVID levels and business and international travel remain even harder hit.The new guidance also says fully vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before or after domestic travel and do not need to self-quarantine after travel.

  • Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 2

    Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

  • Good Friday begins a warming trend into Easter weekend

    Friday will cool at the start, then end mostly sunny and mild. Rain is looking more likely Easter Sunday.

  • People get out to enjoy a calm Easter weekend along the East Coast

    After seemingly weeks of snow or rain or wind, most of the East Coast has gotten a calm weekend for Easter, and people have not been letting it go to waste.

  • UCLA's Juzang could be first Asian American NBA lottery pick

    Johnny Juzang's impact at UCLA has been immediate since he transferred from Kentucky, giving the Bruins the scorer and dynamic player they had been missing in recent years. The junior guard is playing his best at just the right time, leading the Bruins into the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Projected to be the second Asian American NBA first-round pick, possibly in the lottery, he has become an inspiration for younger players at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise.

  • Pope Francis lies prostrate at Good Friday service

    "Almighty and eternal God, provident refuge of the suffering, look with compassion on the affliction of your children who suffer from this pandemic," Francis said.It is the second consecutive Easter taking place under COVID-19 restrictions, with the Vatican following Italian guidelines.Italy has seen a resurgence in coronavirus infections and deaths over the last month and the government has tightened restrictions on businesses and movements to contain the virus.On Friday night, the pope is leading a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession on the basilica's outdoor steps in an empty St. Peter's Square.It will be the second time the procession is not being held at Rome's Colosseum since the modern-day tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964.

  • NC pastor: People are leaving church — because of churches

    The party line is to blame “this generation” for being less faithful, or “the media” for corrupting hearts or “the government” for taking prayer out of school.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Malaysia is independent, says minister who called Chinese counterpart 'elder brother'

    Malaysia's foreign minister stressed on Saturday that his country remained independent in foreign policy after some social media users and opposition politicians lambasted him for referring to his Chinese counterpart as his "elder brother". Hishammuddin Hussein, on his first visit to China as foreign minister, had expressed hope that he and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi would pursue closer ties between the nations, including post-COVID-19 cooperation and fighting the pandemic.

  • Canada's 3rd wave of COVID-19 is 'killing faster and younger' and fueled by new variants

    "The people filling the ICU right now are all in their 30s, 40s, and 50s," one emergency physician in Toronto said.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Teens said beauty YouTuber James Charles sent them sexual messages. Here's how the explosive sexting scandal unfolded.

    Some of James Charles' early accusers were met with skepticism online, but they're being re-examined after Charles apologized.