Florida governor recognized Clay County firefighter as Firefighter of the year at awards ceremony

At this year’s Fire Service Awards in Tallahassee, Clay County Fire Rescue Firefighter John Long was recognized as the 2023 Professional Firefighter of the year.

The award was presented by the Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis.

“There are so many deserving professional firefighters that stand with me and deserve the recognition,” Long said, “I especially want to thank my family for all their support and love over the years. Thank you to the Clay County Fire Rescue, their support has been incredible as well as Local 3362. I also want to thank The Florida Professional Firefighters under the leadership of Pres Bernoska. I thank you for your confidence in me. I am so proud to be a member of the elite FEMA Florida Task Force 1 from Miami Dade Fire Rescue. They took a chance on me years ago and I am proud to be a part of that team.”

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a resolution recognizing this designation.

