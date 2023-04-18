Florida Governor Ron DeSantis teases option of building prison near Disney World
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested a new state prison be built near Disney World after slamming the company for not following state laws.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested a new state prison be built near Disney World after slamming the company for not following state laws.
If a woman can no longer have an abortion, then why can men still have a vasectomy? After all, we're promised equal protection of the law.
Oklahoma governor calls on officials recorded making racist remarks to resign
Facebook's "trusted partners" in Ethiopia say the platform was slow to reply to urgent hate speech warnings and allowed hateful content to stay online.
In Ohio members of the legislators are moving to make it impossible for citizens to fight back against their increasing tyranny, J. Bennett Guess writes.
Disney World and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are in an ongoing battle about control of the park. Disney's future developments face possible curtailment as a new bill targets its ability to self-govern the area around its theme parks.
President Joe Biden has signaled he will veto GOP-led bills on D.C. police and transgender athletes if they reach his desk.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia would be a "giant leap" towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. "This agreement could have monumental consequences, historic consequences both for Israel, for Saudi Arabia, for the region and for the world," Netanyahu said.
Taylor Swift responded to a fan who held up a sign asking if she was "okay" amid her breakup with Joe Alwyn.
The Florida governor is hitting back at the entertainment giant for outmaneuvering him in his previous attempt to punish the company.
An abortion provider on Monday dropped a two-month-old federal lawsuit seeking to overturn West Virginia’s near-total ban. The Women's Health Center of West Virginia said in a court filing that its primary physician determined he will be unable to resume providing abortion care in the state “due to intervening professional obligations.” Another physician who provided abortion care at West Virginia's only abortion clinic prior to the passage of a law last year is no longer available, the filing said.
EXCLUSIVE: Talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Jonathan Majors, several sources tell us. The recent move by Majors’ longtime manager comes three weeks after the Magazine Dreams star was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City. Currently starring in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ departure was due to issues […]
Fox Corp. can most likely weather even the harshest financial penalty that could come from Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit, analysts say.
Wearing his military uniform, Jackie Robinson signs a contract on Oct. 23, 1945 to becomes the first Black to play with a white professional baseball team. Bettmann/Getty ImagesOn April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson played his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers, forever changing baseball and society. Robinson was Black, and the integration of all-white major league baseball was perhaps the most important story about civil rights in the years immediately following World War II. The integration, Jul
The world is failing to cut carbon emissions fast enough to avoid disastrous climate change, a dawning truth that is giving life to a technology that for years has been marginal – pulling carbon dioxide from the air. Leading the charge, the U.S. government has offered $3.5 billion in grants to build the factories that will capture and permanently store the gas - the largest such effort globally to help halt climate change through Direct Air Capture (DAC) and expanded a tax credit to $180/tonne to bolster the burgeoning technology. The sums involved dwarf funding available in other regions, such as Britain which has pledged up to 100 million pounds ($124 million) for DAC research and development.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday called on Fox News and Rupert Murdoch to promote false information about the 2020 presidential election.
Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, who was elected in November after promising to take on the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis, announced Monday she would recommend spending what she called a record $1.3 billion next year to get unhoused people into shelter and treatment programs. The funding to be included in the mayor's upcoming budget could be used in part to buy hotels or motels that would be converted to housing, while the city combs through its inventory of properties for those that could be used for sheltering homeless people. The former congresswoman's remarks, in an annual address to City Council on the state of the city, came roughly four months into her first term.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail. Lawmakers will introduce a bill in coming weeks that would end an exemption for Disney parks when it comes to ride inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, DeSantis said at a news conference near Disney World. The agriculture agency is responsible for inspecting amusement rides in Florida, but an exception was carved out for the state's largest theme park operators, such as Disney and Universal Destinations & Experiences, which do their own safety inspections.
The actor revealed he was earning more from a few episodes of the teen drama than "most of my friends' parents made in a year"
A woman came forward in 2021 and accused Hammer of violently raping her four years prior.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla's Shanghai factory workers took to social media to appeal to Elon Musk and the Chinese public after being told at the weekend about cuts to their performance bonuses, according to online posts and employees who spoke to Reuters. Several posts said they believed the deductions were linked to a fatal accident earlier this year at the plant, its biggest worldwide, and criticised Tesla for the cuts. The situation marks a rare outburst of discontent at Tesla's Shanghai plant, whose workers Musk praised last year for burning "the 3 a.m. oil" to keep operations running during the city's two-month COVID lockdown.