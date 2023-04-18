Florida Governor Ron DeSantis teases option of building prison near Disney World

Associated Press

Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, who was elected in November after promising to take on the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis, announced Monday she would recommend spending what she called a record $1.3 billion next year to get unhoused people into shelter and treatment programs. The funding to be included in the mayor's upcoming budget could be used in part to buy hotels or motels that would be converted to housing, while the city combs through its inventory of properties for those that could be used for sheltering homeless people. The former congresswoman's remarks, in an annual address to City Council on the state of the city, came roughly four months into her first term.