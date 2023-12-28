Florida is a great place to live if you're a foodie. See where it ranks in the nation

Love to eat?

OK, silly question.

But if you love trying new things or exploring a rich diversity of culinary delights, you're in the right state.

Florida ranked No. 2 in the United States as the best place for foodies, according to a study by HubScore.

HubScore looked at all 50 states, evaluating them across three key categories: cuisine affordability, cuisine diversity, and cuisine experience.

Penny cheeseburger: Are you a foodie if you're searching couch cushions to get the 1-cent Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger?

What is a foodie?

At its most basic, the definition of a foodie is someone who is very interested in food, especially when it comes to eating or cooking.

"Florida secures the second spot with a foodies index score of 54.7. The state's coastal location and rich cultural influences contribute to a varied and exciting food landscape," HubScore said.

In the metrics considered, Florida ranked No. 2 in cuisine diversity, 23rd for affordability but 45th for experience.

What were top 10 states for foodies?

The 10 best states for foodies were:

California Florida Texas Illinois Arizona Nevada New Jersey Iowa Indiana Georgia

How was California ranked No. 1 for foodies?

"The state's diverse culinary scene, encompassing everything from farm-to-table eateries to vibrant ethnic cuisines, contributes to its top-ranking position," according to HubScore.

What states were at the bottom for foodies?

The lowest ranking states for foodies were:

50: Vermont

49: Delaware

48: Rhode Island

47: Alaska

46: South Carolina

45: New Mexico

44: Mississippi

43: Tennessee

42: Maine

41: New Hampshire

You might not be a foodie if ...

Wondering if you can call yourself a foodie? Here are five signs from Practical and Fine you don’t fit the description of a foodie:

Your travel plans are based on sightseeing locations rather than places to eat.

Pairing ? "You have absolutely no idea or care about what type of wine or any other drink goes with what type of dish."

You secretly pull out your phone and google the menu .

You live by the motto of quantity over quality.

Warm food? Yummy. Non foodies usually don’t take photos of their meals.

You might be a foodie if ...

Delish offered 50 signs you might be a foodie. Among the signs were:

Visiting another city or country purely for the food.

Not being afraid to try something new.

Knowing all the food hotspots in your hometown.

Regularly watching food/cooking shows on TV.

Weekend plans revolving around food.

Owning lots of cookbooks.

Understanding every word on a menu.

Having your own social media page dedicated to food.

Visiting food events in your city e.g. a beer festival or pop up market

Dining out at least once a week.

Knowing restaurants/takeaway owners by first name.

