Florida is a great place to live if you're a foodie. See where it ranks in the nation

Love to eat?

OK, silly question.

But if you love trying new things or exploring a rich diversity of culinary delights, you're in the right state.

Florida ranked No. 2 in the United States as the best place for foodies, according to a study by HubScore.

HubScore looked at all 50 states, evaluating them across three key categories: cuisine affordability, cuisine diversity, and cuisine experience.

What is a foodie?

At its most basic, the definition of a foodie is someone who is very interested in food, especially when it comes to eating or cooking.

Florida ranked No. 2 in US as best place for foodies

"Florida secures the second spot with a foodies index score of 54.7. The state's coastal location and rich cultural influences contribute to a varied and exciting food landscape," HubScore said.

In the metrics considered, Florida ranked No. 2 in cuisine diversity, 23rd for affordability but 45th for experience.

What were top 10 states for foodies?

The 10 best states for foodies were:

  1. California

  2. Florida

  3. Texas

  4. Illinois

  5. Arizona

  6. Nevada

  7. New Jersey

  8. Iowa

  9. Indiana

  10. Georgia

How was California ranked No. 1 for foodies?

"The state's diverse culinary scene, encompassing everything from farm-to-table eateries to vibrant ethnic cuisines, contributes to its top-ranking position," according to HubScore.

What states were at the bottom for foodies?

The lowest ranking states for foodies were:

  • 50: Vermont

  • 49: Delaware

  • 48: Rhode Island

  • 47: Alaska

  • 46: South Carolina

  • 45: New Mexico

  • 44: Mississippi

  • 43: Tennessee

  • 42: Maine

  • 41: New Hampshire

You might not be a foodie if ...

Wondering if you can call yourself a foodie? Here are five signs from Practical and Fine you don’t fit the description of a foodie:

  • Your travel plans are based on sightseeing locations rather than places to eat.

  • Pairing? "You have absolutely no idea or care about what type of wine or any other drink goes with what type of dish."

  • You secretly pull out your phone and google the menu.

  • You live by the motto of quantity over quality.

  • Warm food? Yummy. Non foodies usually don’t take photos of their meals.

You might be a foodie if ...

Delish offered 50 signs you might be a foodie. Among the signs were:

  • Visiting another city or country purely for the food.

  • Not being afraid to try something new.

  • Knowing all the food hotspots in your hometown.

  • Regularly watching food/cooking shows on TV.

  • Weekend plans revolving around food.

  • Owning lots of cookbooks.

  • Understanding every word on a menu.

  • Having your own social media page dedicated to food.

  • Visiting food events in your city e.g. a beer festival or pop up market

  • Dining out at least once a week.

  • Knowing restaurants/takeaway owners by first name.

