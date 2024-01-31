A Florida grocer shorted workers $901,000 when they weren’t paid for their overtime

Grocery employees at a pair of Florida supermarkets got underpaid by $901,625 by management that also committed child labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

Labor said 75 employees at Sarasota’s La Primavera Supermarket & Restaurant and Fort Pierce’s La Primavera Grocery Store will get that money, which averages $12,021.67 per worker.

Bradenton’s Juan Esquivel and Neida Esquivel own and run the La Primavera stores, according to state records and Neida Esquivel’s LinkedIn page. Juan Esquivel returned a Miami Herald phone message Tuesday but declined to comment.

Wage and Hour Division investigators found that La Primavera slotted employees as exempt from overtime pay, even though those employees didn’t act as managers in directing full-time employees work; have managerial hiring and firing powers; or make a salary of at least $684 per week. This violates the overtime pay parts of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

“Employers who misapply exemptions and deny hard-working people all of their earned wages make it harder for workers to provide for themselves and their families,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Daniel Cronin said.

La Primavera also got nicked with a $1,582 civil money penalty for violating federal child labor law by allowing two 15-year-olds to work more than 18 hours during school weeks, including past 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1.

“Learning new skills in the workforce is an important part of growing up — but we must protect children and ensure their first jobs do not interfere with their education or well-being,” Cronin said.

The Wage and Hour Division can communicate with callers with questions or problems in more than 200 languages. To file a confidential complaint with Wage and Hour, reach out online, by calling the local office or by calling 866-487-9243.