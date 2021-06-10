At least three people are dead after a shooting inside a Publix grocery store in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

One man, one woman, and a child suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The shooter is among those who died, police said.

Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said its violent crimes division is investigating the scene.

It is not an active shooter situation, police said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, shooting, Florida, Crime

Original Author: Mica Soellner

Original Location: Florida grocery store shooter kills at least three, including a child