Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

FREIDA FRISARO
·5 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In the days after a group of West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida house party, community activists sprang into action.

They blitzed beaches, warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid and offered an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Street teams stood under the blistering sun, handing out beads, pamphlets and samples of naloxone, a drug known by the brand name Narcan, which can revive overdose victims.

“We weren’t sure how people would react,” said Thomas Smith, director of behavioral health services for The Special Purpose Outreach Team, a local mobile medical program. “But the spring breakers have been great. Some say, ‘I don’t do drugs, but my buddy sometimes does something stupid.’ They are happy to get Narcan.”

Smith's team pulls up to Fort Lauderdale beach in a brightly colored mobile clinic van. They walk the sidewalks that run parallel to the beach, across the main drag from the bustling oceanfront clubs and restaurants.

“Have you heard of Narcan?” Huston Ochoa, a clinical counselor for The SPOT, asked Tristan Gentles on a recent afternoon as music blared from the Elbo Room, a bar at the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Gentles, who worked as a bartender and bouncer in New York City before moving to Fort Lauderdale, said he appreciates their efforts.

“There's only so much you can do when you see someone on the floor,” he said, adding that he had witnessed numerous overdoses during his days in New York.

Fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, which can be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin or prescription opioids, are what make the overdoes so dangerous, said David Scharf, who oversees community programs for the Broward Sheriff's Office and is the chairman of the county's Opioid Community Response Team.

Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that for the first time more than 100,000 Americans had died of drug overdoses over a 12-month period. About two-thirds of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic drugs. Stress from the coronavirus pandemic and the use of fentanyl are considered factors in the increase in deaths, according to preliminary reports by the CDC.

Broward County led the state in fentanyl deaths in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. In the vast majority of the deaths, fentanyl was combined with another drug, the sheriff’s office said.

“One snort, one swallow, one shot can kill," said Jim Hall, a retired epidemiologist from Nova Southeastern University, who has worked with the county's opioid response team. "It is not just in Florida but anywhere in North America.”

For the first three months of 2022, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 373 calls involving a possible overdose, where Narcan was administered, Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said. That's an average of more than four per day.

The reaction in Broward was swift after the five U.S. Military Academy cadets overdosed in Wilton Manors on March 10, just as thousands of college students were heading to Fort Lauderdale for spring break.

The following Monday, more than 100 people representing agencies from law enforcement to social service organizations and hospitals met via Zoom to devise a plan to keep spring breakers safe.

Groups such as The SPOT and the South Florida Wellness Network, which partner with the United Way of Broward County, agreed to hit the beaches to talk with people about the dangers associated with fentanyl-laced drugs. They also talked to restaurant and bar owners who could distribute Narcan if "someone went down," Scharf said.

The groups have so far distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan supplied by state grants. The SPOT volunteers handed out packages with two doses of the nasal spray plus instructions.

“It was kind of a blitz operation to get out there as quickly as possible, and to get as much information and Narcan out on the streets," Scharf said.

The volunteer groups and sheriff's office don't have figures on how many of the distributed doses were actually used but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness.

The region isn't yet out of the spring break period, which runs until mid-April, but Scharf said organizers have been heartened to see a couple of weekends pass without any overdoses that resulted in emergency calls.

“We had zero, which is like the first time in forever that we had none," Scharf said.

“We had a terrible situation,” with overdoses of the cadets and others, and turned it into “an opportunity to really beef up our education and prevention efforts by flooding the beaches and the streets,” Scharf said.

Smith, of The SPOT, said spring breakers were “grateful and appreciative” and his group now has to plan how to "keep the momentum going."

To that end, the street teams plan to continue working events that bring in large crowds, such as this weekend’s sold out Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“It's about saving lives," said Emy Martinez, who manages a safe syringe program for The SPOT. “It's all about saving one life at a time."

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainians, advocates agonize over sluggish refugee response by U.S.

    Maryana Berezhnytska didn't think she would ever see atrocities like the ones Russian troops are purported to have committed against civilians amid the war in U

  • Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing

    Rejecting suggestions he has lost interest in going after Donald Trump, the Manhattan district attorney said Thursday a criminal investigation into the former president and his business practices is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership. In a rare public statement, Alvin Bragg denied the three-year-old investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office’s ability to bring charges. “In recent weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been repeatedly asked whether our investigation concerning former President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is continuing,” Bragg wrote.

  • Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

    Business Email Compromise scams involve criminals hacking into email accounts, pretending to be someone they’re not and fooling victims into sending money where it doesn't belong. Although they get far less attention than the massive ransomware attacks that have triggered a powerful government response, BEC scams have been by far the costliest type of cybercrime in the U.S. for years, according to the FBI. “The scammers are extremely well organized and law enforcement is not,” said Sherry Williams, a director of a San Francisco nonprofit that recently fell victim to a BEC scam.

  • Stock buybacks are Washington’s latest public enemy — even though they’re good for shareholders

    In his most recent letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) (BRK) shareholders, Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett noted that Berkshire had spent $51.7 billion over the past two years repurchasing 9% of Berkshire’s shares. During that same period, Apple (AAPL) one of Berkshire’s largest stock holdings) repurchased more than $156 billion of its stock — described by Buffett as “an act we applaud.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has called share repurchases “market manipulation.”

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • How do Florida rents compare to other major cities in the country?

    Other cities have higher rents but Florida has seen the highest increases in annual averages this past year.

  • Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a top ‘enemy’ of bitcoin and part of a ‘finance gerontocracy’

    Billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a top “enemy” of bitcoin and part of a "finance gerontocracy" that has held back the development of the crypto.

  • DeSantis takes on Disney in latest battle in the Republican culture war

    Florida’s governor is unhappy that Disney has opposed his ‘don’t say gay’ bill – and is threatening to revoke its privileges Ron DeSantis: the ambitious Trumpist governor, many observers say, has sights set on his own presidential run in 2024. Photograph: Paul Hennessy/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock It took a single stroke of Ron DeSantis’s pen, passing Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill into law, to transform the self-proclaimed happiest place on earth into a scene of bitter conflict. Disne

  • April snow is possible in Lexington this weekend, meteorologists say

    The amount of snowfall is projected to be light, but you could see some slush accumulation on grassy surfaces or your car.

  • Stacey Abrams win in Georgia will lead to ‘cold war’ with Florida, DeSantis says

    Florida governor and potential Republican presidential contender says, ‘I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north’DeSantis takes on Disney in latest culture war battle Stacey Abrams arrives to speak during the North America's Building Trades Union's Legislative Conference in Washington this week. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, predicted a “cold war” with Georgia if it elects the Democrat and voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams as governo

  • Elon Musk has a 'very human side to him,' according to a NASA astronaut who completed a SpaceX mission

    NASA astronaut Doug Hurley discussed what it was like working with Elon Musk and a new Netflix documentary he features in, in a Fox interview.

  • Idaho Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Abortion Ban Modeled on Texas Law

    The Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocked implementation of an abortion law modeled on Texas's bill banning abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

  • Millville man charged in Susan Negersmith cold case in Wildwood

    Police say DNA evidence implicates Jerry Rosado of Millville in 1990 sexual assault of murder victim Susan Negersmith

  • 11 out-of-state officers join Highway Patrol after Gov. Lee touts lack of vaccine mandates

    The Governor made a plea promising to pay relocation expenses and not impose vaccination mandates for any out-of-state officer who moves to Tennessee.

  • Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

    A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house on Tuesday.

  • When Europe Runs Tight on Energy, Several U.S. Companies Gasp

    How would Russia's invasion of Ukraine impact the bottom-lines of companies like Starbucks or Marriot? Let's see how Europe's energy woes can have major implications for U.S. businesses.

  • Crude Oil Markets Form an Inverted Hammer During the Week

    The crude oil markets initially tried to rally during the course of the week but gave back gains to end up forming an inverted hammer.

  • RHONY OG Jill Zarin Reveals What We're Dying to Know About the New Legacy Series

    Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin answered fans' burning questions about Bravo's upcoming legacy series during an exclusive interview with E! News.

  • Indian payments body refuses to acknowledge Coinbase's India launch

    The National Payments Corporation of India, the governing body that oversees UPI in the country, said in a statement that it is not aware of any cryptocurrency exchange using UPI payments instrument, hours after the global giant Coinbase launched its trading service in the country with UPI support. The voluntary statement from the payments body, a special division of India's central bank, underscores why other crypto exchanges in India have had troubles with supporting UPI on their platforms. Crypto is not illegal in the South Asian market, but the Reserve Bank of India continues to maintain that virtual digital assets need more scrutiny.

  • Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far more than thought

    The World Health Organization said that up to 65% of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of actual cases may have been nearly 100 times more than those reported. In a new analysis released Thursday, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies of COVID-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken from people on the continent between January 2020 and December 2021. “This undercounting is occurring worldwide and it’s no surprise that the numbers are particularly large in Africa where there are so many cases with no symptoms,” WHO’s Africa director Matshidiso Moeti said in a statement.