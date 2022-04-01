Florida had a lot fewer unemployment claims last week than California, New York

The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that showed Florida had an estimated 4,493 first-time unemployment claims last week.

Florida, the third most populous state in the nation, had far fewer unemployment claims than more populous California and New York, which had 42,948 and 13,558, respectively. Florida ranked 10th on the list of most claims for the week. Here is how that compares to the estimated claims filed in other states during the week of March 21st, 2022:

California: 42,948

Ohio: 16,120

Texas: 15,266

New York: 13,558

Michigan: 8,441

Illinois: 7,531

Pennsylvania: 7,175

New Jersey: 7,168

Wisconsin: 5,439

Florida: 4,493

Washington: 4,259

Georgia: 3,855

Massachusetts: 3,763

Oregon: 3,498

Indiana: 3,401

Minnesota: 3,186

