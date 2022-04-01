Florida had a lot fewer unemployment claims last week than California, New York

The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that showed Florida had an estimated 4,493 first-time unemployment claims last week.

Florida, the third most populous state in the nation, had far fewer unemployment claims than more populous California and New York, which had 42,948 and 13,558, respectively. Florida ranked 10th on the list of most claims for the week. Here is how that compares to the estimated claims filed in other states during the week of March 21st, 2022:

▪ California: 42,948

▪ Ohio: 16,120

▪ Texas: 15,266

▪ New York: 13,558

▪ Michigan: 8,441

▪ Illinois: 7,531

▪ Pennsylvania: 7,175

▪ New Jersey: 7,168

▪ Wisconsin: 5,439

▪ Florida: 4,493

▪ Washington: 4,259

▪ Georgia: 3,855

▪ Massachusetts: 3,763

▪ Oregon: 3,498

▪ Indiana: 3,401

▪ Minnesota: 3,186