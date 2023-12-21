Florida hasn’t sought $248 million in federal aid to feed hungry children

TALLAHASSEE — Time is running out for Florida to opt into a new federal program that would provide $248 million to help feed 2 million children next summer who might otherwise go hungry.

States were notified almost immediately after the program was created a year ago after Congress passed the Summer EBT Program, a new food stamp benefit administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Yet after discussions between state officials and childhood hunger advocates, the state has not designated a lead agency to administer the program. The deadline is January 1.

“We had a number of conversations with House and Senate leaders. They expressed a good deal of interest and support – but the state hasn’t committed to the program yet,” said Sky Beard, Florida director of No Kid Hungry, an advocate for programs to help end child hunger. “With the holidays coming we want to make sure Florida doesn’t miss out on this opportunity.”

The state would have to provide a 50% match for administrative costs to participate, which comes out to about $12 million a year, Beard said.

Spokespeople for the governor, Senate president and House speaker did not reply to requests for comment. Asked Monday to comment on whether it was going to opt in, the Department of Children and Families replied it was working on a response but hadn’t provided one by Thursday.

The Summer EBT Program is a recurring program approved by Congress last December that would provide healthy meals while school is out to children who receive free or reduced-cost lunches during the school year.

So far, 25 states, territories and tribes have signed on to the program.

Florida has a record of rejecting food stamp funding. The state gave up $5 billion in food benefits by opting out in 2021 two years early from an emergency allotment that expired in March.

Also in 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis decided not to enlist in a pandemic food aid program for about 2 million children from low-income families, costing the state $820 million.

The Department of Children and Families ran the Pandemic EBT, a similar program to Summer EBT. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also runs a program called Summer Break Spot that would be complemented by the new federal program, Beard said. But it is not a food stamp program.

“It’s no small task to stand up a new program, but they’ve done it before,” Beard said.

And with one in seven homes short on food to feed their families, Beard said, agencies like hers “are looking for as many tools in the toolbox as we can find. This would be a huge missed opportunity.”

In a letter to Washington in July, Vianka Colin of the state agriculture department said her agency wasn’t “the best equipped” to run the program, and that DCF would be better suited to the task.

“At this time, the FDACS does not have the necessary infrastructure and legislative directive to administer the Summer EBT Program,” Colin said.

DCF does have the infrastructure as the state agency in charge of running the SNAP progam and providing customer support services, she said.

The state agriculture department helped DCF issue Pandemic EBT cards in the past, and would be willing to do the same with Summer EBT cards, Colin said.

“We look forward to our continued partnership to ensure that children in our state have continuous access to nutritious food throughout the summer,” she wrote.