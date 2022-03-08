Florida high court declines to hear accused Cape Coral killer Joseph Zieler's motions

Three motions filed before the Florida Supreme Court by accused Cape Coral killer Joseph Zieler have been transferred to Lee County.

Zieler, a suspect in the 1990 murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter Lisa Story in Cape Coral, has filed a dozen formal motions in his case since September including three filedd Feb. 11 and 18 — petitions for a writ of habeas corpus and a writ of prohibition.

Zieler filed the motions pro se, which means "in one’s own behalf" and for legal purposes means a participant in a court case acting as his own attorney.

All of Zieler's pro se motions in Lee County Court have been filed before Judge Robert J. Branning, who has denied them all. Branning, the presiding judge in the case, will have Zieler before him for a trial call on Thursday.

On Monday the supreme court marked Zieler's pro se motions closed and transferred them to Lee County court.

The supreme court noted that "transfer of this case should not be construed as an adjudication or comment on the merits of the petition, nor as a determination that the transferee court has jurisdiction or that the petition has been properly denominated as a petition for writ of habeas corpus. The transferee court should not interpret the transfer of this case as an indication that it must or should reach the merits of the petition. Any determination concerning whether a filing fee shall be applicable to this case shall be made by the transferee court. Any and all pending motions in this case are hereby deferred to the transferee court. Any future pleadings filed regarding this case should be filed in the above-mentioned circuit court."

The two motions Zieler filed with the supreme court were a writ of habeas corpus asking the determining judge to decide whether his imprisonment was lawful, and a writ of prohibition, a request to have proceedings stopped, in this case by the supreme court for the lower court activity.

At the time they were filed, Zieler's attorney said he had not been given a courtesy copy and assumed his client filed them.

Zieler, of North Fort Myers, was charged in the May 1990 slayings of Cornell and Story, 32, after a grand jury returned an indictment in November 2016. He remains jailed. Story was babysitting Cornell when they were attacked.

The bodies of the victims, who had been sexually assaulted and suffocated, were found by Cornell's mother, Jan Cornell, when she returned home the morning of May 9, 1990.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

