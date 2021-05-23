A Florida high school is issuing refunds to families after editing yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd appear more modest

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
Tweet from Ben Ryan of Bartram Trail High School
A tweet from news reporter Ben Ryan of an example of the edited Bartram Trail High School yearbook photos. Screenshot/Twitter

  • Bartram Trail High School in Florida edited the yearbook photos of 80 female students.

  • The students' photos were covered up with black boxes for modesty, local news outlets report.

  • Upon hearing that parents and students were outraged, the school district said it would issue refunds for families who return the yearbook.

A Florida high school is issuing refunds to parents who bought a yearbook with dozens of edited photos of its female students.

Bartram Trail High School edited the photos of 80 female students, according to the St. Augustine Record. The photos appear to have been edited for modesty.

"There's a black box over my chest and the cardigan on the side like moved over and it looks really awkward and I was very confused," a student told News4Jax.

News4Jax reported Ben Ryan posted an example to Twitter of a student whose breasts were covered for the photo.

The girl in Ryan's tweet is a 14-year-old ninth-grader, he said.

After parents and students complained of the photo edits, the St. Johns County School District said it would issue refunds, provided that the yearbook is returned, News4Jax reported. Each yearbook sold for $100.

The St. Johns County School District did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

But in a statement to News4Jax, the district said the school has in the past followed a procedure that allowed it to keep students who violated dress codes and codes of conduct out of the yearbook. "So the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook," the statement said.

And on the website for the high school yearbook, there's a disclaimer that says student images might be altered to fit with the codes.

"All images in ads and all individual student pictures must be consistent with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally adjusted," the disclaimer reads.

"I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that's a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through these changes," one parent told the St. Augustine Record.

