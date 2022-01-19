Florida high school on lockdown after student injured in shooting, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Seminole High School student was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon that forced a lockdown of the campus by police, according to a school official.

The Sanford Police Department said on social media that it was responding to the shooting at around noon and that “there is no longer an active threat.”

According to the school official, the alleged shooter fled after shooting a student three times and was later taken into custody.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, they said.

A video shared Wednesday by a parent of a Seminole High senior shows someone on a stretcher being wheeled into a parking lot by paramedics with police officers nearby. The victim on the stretcher was sitting up. The video looked to have been filmed through a second-story window.

“It is very scary as a parent,” said the mother who shared the video and spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her child’s privacy. “I’m like a mama bear with my kids.”

At 1:30, the mother said her daughter, 17, was still locked in her classroom but was safe. “She’s OK. I’ve been texting nonstop with her telling her to stay calm.”

The school typically dismisses at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday but delayed that because of the shooting.

Seminole High School alerted parents about the shooting in automated phone calls and on its Facebook page, asking parents not to come to campus to give police time to investigate.

“This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement,” said another message shared by Michael Lawrence, a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools.

Details on the suspect have not yet been released.

Seminole High is the school district’s largest high school, with about 4,200 students.

