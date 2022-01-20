Florida high school student, 18, is shot, wounded; juvenile suspect arrested, police say

A juvenile suspect was arrested in Florida on Wednesday after a high school student was shot and wounded at the school, authorities said.

The victim, Jhavon McIntyre, 18, was shot multiple times at Seminole High School in Sanford after the pair feuded over "a young lady," FOX 35 of Orlando reported .

FOX News is withholding the name of the suspect because he is a minor.

"This incident that occurred today is one that we prepare for. We hope that never happens. We're grateful that there was no loss of life," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said, according to the report.

On Wednesday morning, the school was placed into lockdown after a school resource officer notified law enforcement officers that there was a weapon on the campus and that shots had been fired. The victim, who was shot three times, was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital for emergency care.

Authorities secured the school and began searching for the suspect at a nearby apartment complex, where a person matching his description was located.

The lockdown remained in place for the early afternoon, until just before 3 p.m., when the school was secured and parents were able to pick up students.

"Law enforcement located a nine-millimeter [handgun] in the bushes around the tennis court. By this time, we continue to search the buildings and make sure that the students were secure and that the school continued to remain on lockdown," Chief Smith added.

No other students were harmed.