Florida Highway Patrol: Three people killed in head-on crash in Gadsden County

Three people were killed Friday morning after two vehicles collided head-on in Gadsden County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A sedan driven by a Tallahassee man, 78, was traveling south on State Road 267 when for "unknown reasons," it began heading in the northbound lane, FHP said. The car collided with an SUV driven by a Bristol man, 50.

The two drivers, along with a passenger in the sedan, a 74-year-old Tallahassee woman, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. near State Road 20.

The Highway Patrol said in a news release that it was still on the scene late in the afternoon. The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, and Gadsden County Fire and Rescue were assisting.

The occupants of the sedan were wearing seat belts; the driver of the SUV was not, FHP said. The Highway Patrol does not identify crash victims in its news releases.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FHP: Three people killed in head-on crash in Gadsden County