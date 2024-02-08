Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink will be memorialized in Port St. Lucie church

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Funeral details have been announced for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in a crash during the pursuit of a suspect on Interstate 95 last week.

A funeral service will be Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church, 10250 S.W. Village Pkwy., in Port St. Lucie, according to Fink's obituary published on Legacy.com by Aycock at Tradition funeral home.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

It does not specify if the funeral will be private or open to the public.

Earlier this week a ceremonial law enforcement procession transported Fink, 26, from the medical examiner’s office in Fort Pierce to the funeral home.

A procession of law enforcement officers escort the body of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, who died Friday along with a truck driver following a crash, to the Aycock at Tradition funeral home, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at 12571 Tradition Pkwy in Port St. Lucie. The procession began at 1 p.m. at the Office of the Medical Examiner District 19 on South 35th Street in Fort Pierce.

Fink was a Port St. Lucie resident who graduated from the agency's academy in 2020 and was later transferred to Troop L which covers Treasure Coast roadways with headquarters in Palm Beach County and stations in St. Lucie County.

He was killed early Feb. 2 in a crash with a semi tractor trailer during a pursuit of a white Kia which made a U-turn on southbound I-95 to travel north in southbound lanes. Fink attempted to follow the vehicle and turned into an oncoming truck.

Dave Kerner, the executive director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, called it a tragic day for law enforcement during a news conference held the afternoon of Feb. 2 at Christ Fellowship Church, where the funeral service will be held. Kerner was surrounded by about 30 law enforcement officers from state and local agencies.

“Trooper Fink is a hero who died while helping people, something he was passionate about since the age of 6,” he said.

