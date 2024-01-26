Florida highway tops this list of deadliest interstates in the U.S., crash data shows

It probably doesn’t come as a shock to most Floridians who have spent any time driving on Interstate 4, but a study from insurance policy shopping platform Assurance IQ recently revealed the highway to be the most dangerous in the U.S.

Assurance’s study used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find the states with the most fatal car accidents per every 100 miles and the most dangerous roads within each state.

Florida ranked in the top three most dangerous states for drivers, based on the NHTSA’s fatal crash data reported in Assurance’s study.

Here’s where Florida ranked and how many fatal crashes occur per 100 miles in the state and on I-4.

Which US state has the most car accidents?

According to Assurance’s study, California has the highest number of fatal car accidents every 100 miles on its highways. Florida follows close behind in second place and Texas takes third.

Here are the most and least dangerous states to drive through, according to Assurance.

Most dangerous:

California, 20.3 fatal crashes per 100 miles

Florida, 19.6 fatal crashes per 100 miles

Texas, 15.4 fatal crashes per 100 miles

Least dangerous:

North Dakota, 1.58 fatal crashes per 100 miles

Alaska, 1.81 fatal crashes per 100 miles

Vermont, 2.06 fatal crashes per 100 miles

What is the deadliest Florida highway?

Assurance’s study found that Interstate 4, which stretches 132 miles from Interstate 275 in Tampa to Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach, is the most dangerous highway in the country and in the state.

The crash data Assurance collected revealed an average of 34 crashes per 100 miles on I-4.

Here are the deadliest highways in the country, according to Assurance:

Interstate 4, Florida - 34 fatal crashes per 100 miles Interstate 35E, Texas - 27.9 fatal crashes per 100 miles Interstate 45, Texas - 24.6 fatal crashes per 100 miles Interstate 30, Arkansas and Texas - 23.5 fatal crashes per 100 miles Interstate 24, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois - 18.3 fatal crashes per 100 miles

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida interstate ranks as deadliest in the U.S., study says