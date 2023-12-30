Two Florida hikers were rescued over Christmas weekend after they became lost for hours in a swamp infested with alligators, snakes and other creatures.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in west-central Florida said it responded to a call from the hikers who were in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve near Tampa on the evening of Dec. 23.

The sheriff's office said it, "swiftly sprang into action to locate and rescue them. Our Aviation Unit, equipped with night vision goggles, guided our patrol deputies to a swampy area where the hikers were located and safely escorted back to the entrance of the preserve."

Video shared on Facebook by the office showed the deputies searching on the ground and by air until the hikers were discovered through the trees by the aviation unit's night vision capabilities.

‘UNPREPARED’ COLORADO HIKER IN HOODIE RESCUED FROM MOUNTAIN AFTER SEVERE SNOWSTORM STRANDS NEAR SUMMIT

The hikers were escorted back to the entrance of the preserve, the sheriff's office said.

OREGON HIKER RESCUED AFTER TUMBLING ‘SEVERAL HUNDRED FEET’ DOWN MT. HOOD

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The office told the Miami Herald the hikers, "decided to call us as it got dark, and they found themselves in a swampy area."

At the end of the video, the hikers appeared to be unharmed as they walked out of the swamp, telling deputies cheerfully "How're you doing?"

They also said they were "good" and didn't need an ambulance.

The office said the deputies safely escorted the hikers to the entrance of the preserve.





Original article source: Florida hikers rescued after being lost for hours in alligator-infested swamp, video shows