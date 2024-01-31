Florida hoax swatting calls against mosques lead police back to teenager

A California teenager has been arrested and extradited to Florida for making a false police report about committing a mass shooting at a Seminole County mosque last year.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) charged the 17-year-old with multiple felonies for the call, also known as "swatting," a dangerous and illegal practice that seeks to fool law enforcement into sending deputies and SWAT teams to a specific location to cause havoc. Swatting incidents have risen dramatically in the last few years, often aimed at schools, religious organizations and political leaders.

On May 12, 2023, about 30 law enforcement officers rushed to the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford after receiving a call from a male voice who said he was going in there with a handgun and explosive devices. There was nothing there.

"Hello, I am going to commit a mass shooting in the name of Satan," the voice said, according to reports. The call ended with the sound of weapons firing in the background, the SCSO said.

Investigators believe the teen may be connected to other swatting incidents. Wired reported that according to police records, there were calls from the same voice-over-IP phone number claiming similar threats to at least two other mosques in Florida on the same day. That would be the same day that Daytona Beach police responded to a fake call of a bomb threat against the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach.

Here's what we know.

Who was arrested for swatting a Florida mosque?

A 17-year-old boy from Lancaster, California was arrested on Jan. 18 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department following a months-long investigation by the SCSO's Domestic Security Division, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He was extradited to Seminole County on Jan. 30 and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond, the SCSO said.

"This case was investigated with considerable assistance from the Seattle, Los Angeles, and Tampa FBI field offices, and law enforcement partners at the local and state levels," the SCSO said.

What was the California teen suspected of swatting a Florida mosque charged with?

The teen faces multiple felony charges.

Making a false report about explosives or the use of firearms while facilitating or furthering an act of terrorism and showing prejudice

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device while facilitating or furthering an act of terrorism and showing prejudice.

Making a false report to law enforcement concerning the commission of a capital felony while facilitating or furthering an act of terrorism and showing prejudice.

Making a false report to law enforcement causing public safety agency response (swatting) while facilitating or furthering an act of terrorism and showing prejudice.

“Swatting is a perilous and senseless crime, which puts innocent lives in dangerous situations and drains valuable resources," Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said, thanking all the agencies involved in the investigation. "Make no mistake, we will continue to work tirelessly in collaboration with our policing partners and the judiciary to apprehend swatting perpetrators.

"This particular investigation and case stands as a stern warning: swatting will face zero tolerance, and measures are in place to identify and prosecute those responsible for such crimes," he said.

Investigators believe the teen created several accounts on websites offering swatting services. Law enforcement in other jurisdictions may make their own investigations, the SCSO said.

What is swatting?

"Swatting" is the act of making a fake call to law enforcement in the hopes of deliberately causing a large police or SWAT team response. The caller often reports shots fired, or people (especially children) held hostage and may sound terrified. Sometimes it's aimed at a specific person, sometimes at a government office or school, sometimes it's just randomly done to cause chaos and tie up resources.

Many early instances of swatting were against gamers who were streaming themselves online while playing, which meant the hoaxsters might be able to enjoy watching police break down the door behind the hapless victim in real time. It quickly became a way to harass anyone the caller wanted to antagonize and possibly cause harm.

Swatting also has been on the rise against political figures, schools accused of supporting trans or LGBTQ students and causes, and judges and attorneys in controversial cases. In late December Florida Senator Rick Scott's home in Naples was swatted, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, Rep. Brandon Williams, R-NY, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were all swatted on Christmas Day.

Besides tying up law enforcement resources and traumatizing students, staff and parents, swatting is extremely dangerous. One person was killed by police in 2017 when they responded to a swatting call and in 2021, a 60-year-old grandfather died of a heart attack when police arrived at his home after swatters called it in because they wanted his Twitter name.

Is swatting illegal in Florida?

The FBI warns that swatting is a federal crime in their "Think Before You Post" campaign.

Yes. Issuing a threat over social media, by text message or through e-mail is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications). People posting or sending such threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges.

In Florida swatting was already illegal as a false report to law enforcement authorities, a first-degree misdemeanor. But in 2021, in an effort to crack down on the growing practice, Florida legislators passed HB 371, False Reports of Crimes, which made swatting a third-degree felony if anyone was hurt as a result of being swatted and a second-degree felony if anyone died in the process. Anyone convicted of swatting also must pay full restitution for any costs incurred.

You also can be charged with a variety of things such as conspiracy to commit access device fraud and unauthorized access of a protected computer, misuse of 911 systems and other related crimes.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Swatting calls in Florida result in teen's arrest