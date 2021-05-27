Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg vandalized with painted swastika

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are investigating antisemitic vandalism discovered Thursday morning on a wall of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

Investigators are searching for a vandal or group of vandals responsible for spray-painting a swastika and “Jews are guilty” on a wall of the museum at 55 Fifth St. S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Patrol officers spotted the graffiti about 4 a.m. Thursday. It was painted in black and ran along the First Avenue S side of the museum.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Reports of swastika graffiti began rising in 2015, according to the investigative journalism outlet ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project. Incidents of antisemitic vandalism rose in Florida last year, according to the state chapter of the Anti-Defamation League. The organization counted 30 incidents of vandalism in 2020, up from 24 in 2019.

By about 9:15 a.m., city sanitation workers had painted over the vandalism.

Police ask that anyone with information call the police department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

