Florida home listed for $2.5 million has backyard oasis with pirate ship. Have a look
A home on the real estate market in Tampa Bay, Florida, has a rather stunning backyard paradise complete with something that looks to be straight out of a “Goonies” sequel: a pirate ship.
The house, the pool and that ship can be yours for $2.5 million.
The ship, which is slightly akin to the ship the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have inside Raymond James Stadium, sits casually near the azure blue of the pool and comes complete with water firing cannons and a slide, the listing on Zillow says.
While the ship is a highlight of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property, the inside is just as cool.
Other features include:
Three-car garage
Four-car carport
Indoor/outdoor living space
Private office with coded access
Half basketball court
Remote blinds
RV/boat storage
“Seeking privacy in an area with the most sought after schools, pristine golf courses, close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and highways,” the listing says. “Discover the unimaginable.”
This isn’t the first time we’ve laid eyes on a pirate ship out of water in the Tampa Bay area. Another pirate-themed house is on the market and it too comes with a ship in the backyard, Bay News 9 reported.
