Florida home listed for $2.5 million has backyard oasis with pirate ship. Have a look

TJ Macias
·1 min read

A home on the real estate market in Tampa Bay, Florida, has a rather stunning backyard paradise complete with something that looks to be straight out of a “Goonies” sequel: a pirate ship.

Backyard
Backyard

The house, the pool and that ship can be yours for $2.5 million.

Interior
Interior

The ship, which is slightly akin to the ship the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have inside Raymond James Stadium, sits casually near the azure blue of the pool and comes complete with water firing cannons and a slide, the listing on Zillow says.

While the ship is a highlight of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property, the inside is just as cool.

Kitchen
Kitchen

Other features include:

  • Three-car garage

  • Four-car carport

  • Indoor/outdoor living space

  • Private office with coded access

  • Half basketball court

  • Remote blinds

  • RV/boat storage

Dining area
Dining area

“Seeking privacy in an area with the most sought after schools, pristine golf courses, close to downtown and minutes to all major interstates and highways,” the listing says. “Discover the unimaginable.”

Bedroom
Bedroom

This isn’t the first time we’ve laid eyes on a pirate ship out of water in the Tampa Bay area. Another pirate-themed house is on the market and it too comes with a ship in the backyard, Bay News 9 reported.

Backyard
Backyard

