This Florida home for sale converted a military helicopter into a bedroom. Have a look

A house that would be a dream Airbnb — or simply a dream come true for a kid — has landed on the real estate market in Kissimmee, Florida, for $3 million.

Backyard

The unique 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate is ideal for a family with an abundance of imagination and a love of everything sky related.

Interior

“It’s not everyday you find a house with a retired Military Helicopter inside. (Served in Afghanistan & Iraq,)” the listing on Zillow.com says.

Helicopter bunk beds

“Valued at over $25 mil alone, it has been remarkably converted to a gaming flight simulator, bunk beds for an unforgettable themed room, and a one-of-a-kind art installation that fine art auctions would be desperate to get their hands on.”

Helicopter

There is also an abundance of “flight suits” along with artifacts around the home and is almost set up in a museum sort of way, the photos show — but in a cozy way.

But the helicopter isn’t the only must-see feature in the home.

Family room

“There is a bi-plane inside too, creating a whimsical flight scene for another theme room,” the listing notes.

Bedroom

“Restoration Hardware may mimic the popular aviation design, but inside you will find the real deal: with an antique plane wing & glass table in the upstairs entertainment room just name one example. As if the helicopters and planes weren’t enough, there is also a 1930’s Jaguar that houses a racing game in the arcade.”

Interior

There’s also:

Swimming pool

Beautifully painted rooms

Golf course frontage

Close proximity to Walt Disney World theme parks

Interior

The listing is held by Ashley Wilt of Titan Realty Group LLC.

Interior

Kissimmee is approximately 20 miles south of downtown Orlando.

‘Quintessential Victorian beach house’ lists on popular California island. Take a look

Bedroom toilets, crayon bombs and funky sinks: See homes that stood out on 2023 market