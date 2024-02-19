This Florida home for sale is the most expensive in the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you happen to be one of the richest people in the world or just won a multi-million dollar lottery prize, you could call the most expensive house in the U.S. your home.

A 9-acre compound in Naples called Gordon Pointe hit the market earlier this month for $295 million.

The listing said Gordon Pointe gives potential buyers a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a private oasis.”

According to CNBC, the property includes a main house that spans about 11,500 square feet and two guest houses, each over 5,000 square feet. It can accommodate more than 200,000 square feet of residential development.

“There can be eight waterfront homes on this property,” co-listing agent Leighton Candler of Corcoran told CNBC. However, Candler said she believes the potential buyer will maintain the property as a private family compound.

CNBC reported that the first lot was purchased in 1985 by John and Rhodora Donahue. After that purchase, the Donahues continued to buy up more of the peninsula. They didn’t stop until they owned it all.

The family’s purchase created an exclusive, gated compound almost entirely surrounded by water.

“It gives you all the benefits of being on an island, but on Gordon Pointe, your family can be secluded without feeling isolated,” Candler said.

The property features a 111-foot T-shaped dock that can accommodate six boats. It also has 9 garage spaces.

If you’re interested in learning more about the property, click here.

