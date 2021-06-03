Florida home suspends emergency program for teens after children shot at police with an AK-47

Josh Marcus
&lt;p&gt;Travis O&#39;Brien, 12, makes his first appearance in court after allegedly shooting at police officers.&lt;/p&gt; (NEWS6 Florida)

Travis O'Brien, 12, makes his first appearance in court after allegedly shooting at police officers.

(NEWS6 Florida)

A Florida children’s home is putting its emergency youth housing initiative on pause, after two of its teen participants were accused of running away, breaking into a nearby home, and firing heavy weapons including an AK-47 at police called to investigate.

Recommended Stories