Florida homeowner shocked to witness 'UFC match' between 5 bears in backyard

MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The sounds of a blaring air horn and barking dog filled a Florida Panhandle backyard earlier this month.

The commotion could barely drown out a large bear fight simply described as a "UFC match," a bewildered homeowner said describing the brawl.

Brawling black bears crushed flowerpots and trampled plants as a bleary-eyed homeowner was awakened to sounds coming from the tense standoff in his Mary Esther backyard.

Chris, who asked to be referred to only by first name, said after watching the video he was shocked to see that five bears were in his backyard at once.

Chris said he initially only saw one bear, and had no idea a fight took place until he watched the security camera footage.

"I spent 20 years in the Army and saw some pretty crazy things, but I never saw anything like that," he said. "Everyone I showed that video to have all said the same thing: ‘Wow, never seen that before.’"

For nearly five minutes, a mother bear and her three cubs could be seen sniffing around the yard when another bear comes hurdling over a fence, the video shows.

As the cubs scatter a fight ensues between the two adult bears. Chris could be heard blowing an air horn as he tries anything and everything to shoo the wildlife off his property.

The mother bear was eventually able to collect her cubs and leave.