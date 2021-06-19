A Florida homeowner's association fined a couple for displaying a small pride flag on their front yard

Gay pride flags decorate the Stonewall National Monument at Christopher Park in front of the Stonewall Inn on June 2, 2021 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A couple in Florida is being fined for displaying a small pride flag on their front yard.

The Eastland Cove Homeowner's Association said the flag is in violation of a neighborhood rule.

The two men told NBC News they will not take the flag down.

A homeowner's association in Florida fined a couple for displaying a small pride flag over the side of a mailbox on their front yard.

Bob Plominski and Mike Ferrari of Oakland Park, Florida, were given a citation on June 5 from the Eastland Cove HOA that said the two had to take down the flag by June 15 or face a $50 daily fine, NBC Miami reported.

The couple put the flag up to celebrate Pride Month, they told NBC Miami, and were confused that the HOA had a problem with it.

"I got upset. We've done this before and it's a simple showing of our pride to the community and it's up for 30 days," Plominski told NBC Miami. "We were in shock they were going to do that."

Bob Brusseau, the president of Eastland Cove HOA, told NBC News that the association received a complaint about the flag. The person who made the complaint said there is a rule in place that bars neighborhood residents from displaying anything except US or military flags.

Plominski and Ferrari said the complaint seemed odd because they've hung pride flags up before.

"I really think the citation is because it's a gay pride flag and someone in the neighborhood is offended, simple as that," Ferrari told NBC Miami.

Despite the threat of the daily fine, Plominski told NBC Miami the two will keep the flag up for the full month of June to celebrate Pride Month.

"It's going to stay up until June 30," Plominski said. "We as a community worked really hard to earn and get to where we are today. We're not going to back down on this one."

Brusseau told NBC News that the two "can be sued" for violating the rule.

The Eastland Cove HOA did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

