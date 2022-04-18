Florida homeowners are facing property rate insurance hikes. Here’s why

Homeowners across Florida have been facing large property rate insurance increases, and some are even losing coverage altogether.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s confident lawmakers can get something done to help.

READ: Remote workers causing strain on Orlando home prices, experts say

An insurance agent told Channel 9 the problem stems from a couple different causes. One, the frequency of claims, specifically roof claims, have driven premiums up. Also, insurance companies aren’t making as much money off their investments because of the volatile market, causing some insurance companies to go insolvent.

READ: Orange County neighborhood hit by Charley, tornado struggling to get or keep insurance

See the full story in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.