This Florida house was abandoned, and deputies found four dead dogs inside

A Florida home turned into a crime scene on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house in Arcadia after getting calls complaining about a “foul odor.” Once they arrived at the place, it appeared abandoned.

Deputies were able to make contact with the homeowner, Antonette Schembri, who allowed deputies into the house.

“The scene inside was disturbing,” said the the sheriiff’s office said. Rooms were filled with garbage and filth and there were “four unfortunate dogs in various states of decomposition.” A car on the same property was also piled high with trash, a picture on the FB post shows.

Schembri, 53, was read her rights and arrested at the scene, charged with two felonies, four counts apiece, for each dog: cruelty to animals and abandonment of animals.

The Florida resident was released on $8,000 bond.