Florida House leaders, Black Caucus agree on policing reforms. Choke holds targeted.

Ana Ceballos
·5 min read

After months of negotiations, Republican House leaders and members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus have reached a compromise on a bill that aims to improve trust in police by addressing use of force and other police tactics.

The bill, introduced by the House Judiciary Committee, would set new training standards and use-of-force policies for Florida law enforcement officers, limit the use of the controversial choke-hold tactic and would require the state to collect data on cases in which police officers use force that results in serious bodily injury or death or shoot at a person.

The proposal (PCB JDC 21-01), scheduled for its first hearing Thursday, comes nearly a year after protests erupted in South Florida and in the United States over the death of George Floyd, who died last year after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

The Black Lives Matter and social justice protests also sparked a backlash from Republican leaders in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who are pushing through legislation to stiffen punishments for crimes committed during protests that turn violent. That bill (HB 1) was fast-tracked in the House and it appears to be on the verge of passing in the Senate.

Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a Tampa Democrat who led negotiations with House leaders on behalf of the Black Caucus, said the police training bill stands in contrast to HB 1, a top legislative priority for DeSantis that Democrats in both chambers have been unsuccessful in their attempts to amend it.

“This is the sort of work product that we come up with when we’re willing to put partisanship aside and try to focus on policy that will help make our communities safer, that will build trust between the law enforcement community and especially communities of color,” Driskell said in an interview Tuesday.

House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair Cord Byrd, a Neptune Beach Republican who will be sponsoring the police reform bill, said the proposal “reflects the work and conversations over many months with and between lawmakers, law enforcement and citizens.”

“Trust in our public institutions is vital, and none more so than trust in our law enforcement,” Byrd said in a text message. “The bill is a bipartisan effort to promote best law enforcement practices and makes them uniform throughout the state.”

Use of choke holds is targeted

The proposal would set statewide use-of-force policies that would include training on “de-escalation” techniques, require on-duty officers to intervene and end another officer’s use of force when “reasonable,” and would limit the use of choke holds — a controversial neck restraint used by police to subdue suspects.

“Limiting the use of choke holds and combined with the duty to intervene ... to me it’s like a miracle,” said Driskell, a Harvard-trained attorney. “It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

Under the bill, law enforcement officers would be allowed to use choke holds if an officer “perceives an immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death to themselves or another person.” That language differs from a Senate bill that would bar the practice except in a “deadly force situation.”

Senate Criminal Justice Committee Chairman Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, is sponsoring the proposal, which is on its last committee stop. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle helped craft the proposal, which includes other differences in the statewide standards of police training. That proposal is backed by the Miami-Dade Association of Chiefs of Police and the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Miami-Dade police, the largest law enforcement agency in the Southeastern United States, banned choke holds last June in the wake of Floyd’s death. At the time, Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said he decided to do away with the policy after speaking with experts and community members, many of whom considered the practice dangerous and outdated.

Driskell said the House bill, under the leadership of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, reflects much of what the Black Caucus as well as what the Senate and House Democratic caucuses have been pushing “with respect to police reform.”

“I can think of nothing more serious at this time in our country than trying to figure out how to build better relationships between the law enforcement community and communities of color,” she said.

Top issue for the Black Caucus

At the start of session, members of the Black Caucus filed more than a dozen measures that aimed to move toward what they call “fair and just policing.” Some of the measures would create a centralized state database for police misconduct, allow victims of excessive police force to seek compensation from the state, and ban law enforcement from acquiring certain military equipment and using tear gas on lawful protesters.

Some of those concepts, while not identical, did make it onto the House bill. For example, the bill would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to collect data from every law enforcement agency related to use of force cases that result in serious bodily injury, death or an officer’s firing weapon. FDLE would begin collecting data after July 1, 2022.

The bill would also require all law enforcement agencies to keep a record of officers’ termination, resignation or retirements from an agency for at least five years. Furthermore, the bill would require each law enforcement agency to set use-of-force investigation policies that, at a minimum, must include an independent review of the incident.

Aside from police training, the bill would also ban the arrests of children under the age of 7, unless they commit a forcible felony like murder, robbery, burglary, arson or an aggravated assault. The language was crafted in response to last year’s arrest of 6-year-old Kaia Rolle at an Orlando charter school for throwing a tantrum.

Police body camera video showed the girl sobbing as cops restrained her hands with a zip tie, removed her from the school and put her in a police car.

“Please help me,” she begged. “Please give me a second chance. Please let me go.”

Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Orlando, tried to push legislation last year that would have barred the arrest of children under the age of 10. But the proposal died on the last day of the 2020 legislative session. Bracy revived the issue this year in a Senate bill that passed the chamber unanimously last week. His bill is identical to the language included in the House police training bill.

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff investigates ‘disturbing’ video of Black man threatened in Columbia

    A video shows a confrontation between an older white man and younger Black man in a Columbia neighborhood.

  • Lordstown Motors Endurance race truck hits the dirt in reveal video

    A couple of months ago, Lordstown Motors gave us a glimpse at the racing version of the Endurance pickup truck with a rendering. Now we get to see the real thing in a reveal video. It also appears to have new control arms that are probably stronger and provide more suspension travel.

  • An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    No need for Bruce Willis on this asteroid. 2021 GW4 passed by Earth on Monday, 12,000 miles away from the planet's surface.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is planning to announce his plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why American forces should still be there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden says in excerpts released ahead of an afternoon address in which he intends to detail his withdrawal timeline. The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • It’s time to trade Teddy Bridgewater, for his sake and the Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers need to admit their mistake and move on by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • The famous Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is finally on sale for Sephora Beauty Insiders

    The iconic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is discounted by up to 20% as part of the Sephora Spring Savings Event—find the details here.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Progressives slam Biden's judge picks

    And protests continue in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • George Floyd’s Brother Breaks Down on the Stand: He ‘Was the Leader in Our House’

    Brandon Bell/GettyGeorge Floyd’s younger brother broke down in tears on the stand Monday as he recalled seeing his sibling for the last time at their mother’s funeral in 2018.“George just sat there at the casket... He would just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Monday. “And I didn’t know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”Two years later, his older brother died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe and bystanders begged for mercy.Chauvin, 45, is now on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.” Several current and former Minneapolis police officials, as well as use-of-force experts, all testified on behalf of the government that not only did Chauvin not follow protocol during the May 25 arrest but his actions were “totally unnecessary.”As one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, Floyd’s brother’s gut-wrenching testimony gave jurors a sense of who Floyd was as a person. Breaking down at times, Philonise said his older brother loved to play Double Dribble on Nintendo and was “the leader in our household”—but a terrible cook.“He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise said. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. And like I told you, George couldn’t cook. But he will make sure you have a snack or something to get in the morning. But he—he was one of those people in the community that when they had church outside, people would attend church just because he was there. Nobody would go out there until they seen him. And he just was like a person that everybody loved around the community.”“He just knew how to make people feel better,” he added.But after their mother died in 2018, Floyd had a hard time moving on, his brother said. Philonise said the “big mama’s boy” shared a special bond with their mother and taught his family to treat her with respect.That bond was apparent on May 25, when Floyd called out for his mother several times as Chauvin restrained him on the ground outside CupFoods. Over the last two weeks, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Those witnesses included an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefHennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who wrote the controversial report on Floyd’s death, testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than” Floyd could take. Baker, however, wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues in Floyd’s death, providing a small glimmer of hope for Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis police chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich on Monday testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” due low oxygen levels after being restrained. He said that while Floyd suffered from anxiety, substance abuse, and high blood pressure, he had an “exceptionally strong” heart and had no threatening conditions.“I can say to a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary heart event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” he said, later adding that he saw no evidence “to suggest that a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death.”“I feel that Mr. Floyd’s death absolutely was preventable,” Rich said.During cross-examination, Nelson questioned Floyd’s high blood pressure—and whether he thought Floyd would have survived the arrest if he “had simply gotten in the back of the squad car?”“Had he not been restrained in the way in which he was, I think he would’ve survived that day,” Rich replied.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • TV anchor accidentally captures meteor near miss during Facebook live

    ‘Oh my gosh, what is that in the sky? Woah! Okay. Big piece of flash in the sky just then’

  • Mass. doctor's messages to people who received J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    The CDC and FDA both agreed to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clots.

  • Boris Johnson could be seen as ‘truly historic figure’ in 100 years' time, says Anthony Seldon

    Boris Johnson could “very easily” be seen as “a truly historic figure” in 100 years’ time according to the unofficial biographer of 10 Downing Street. Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written biographies of Prime Ministers going back to Winston Churchill, said while "the jury is out," history was beckoning the Prime Minister. He added: "He could very easily be one of those figures who people still in 100 years talk about as a truly historic figure who made the weather. I mean, Boris Johnson is a weather maker.” Sir Anthony, widely acknowledged to be a national authority on all matters to do with 10 Downing Street, warned that “anyone who writes off Boris Johnson is, I think, letting their prejudice take over. “Historically, he has been in charge of the country at the time of Brexit and Covid, two massive events in British history. And he won a landslide. “You don't have to be well organised as PM. You just need to have people around you.” Speaking to today’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Sir Anthony added: “Whatever one thinks about Brexit, it was a historic decision and execution. So the jury's out. “If he can stabilise the country, the economy and society, if he can do something for levelling up and also with COP 26 - Carrie Symonds very keen by his side on that, they're a very strong double act." Turning to the problems facing David Cameron, who is under fire for texting the Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he was working for financial company Greensill, Sir Anthony said: "I think that it is a service to have been Prime Minister and you have to give back to the country. I think you have a duty to ensure that you do something that is going to benefit people, in a not dissimilar way to the monarchy." Sir Anthony advised Mr Cameron "to find his niche, something that truly he believes in, which people can respect and admire and think is appropriate... he has to find something that gains respect and trust". Listen to the full interview with Sir Anthony Seldon on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with Tobias Ellwood MP, chairman of the Defence select committe, and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, on the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • Louisiana capsizing: 12 lost at sea after ‘microburst’ storm hits coast

    State senator ‘praying for everyone’ caught in strong winds that capsized a 129-foot vessel on Tuesday

  • Politics latest news: David Cameron hung out to dry but Tories close ranks on Greensill inquiry

    Civil servant allowed to join Greensill while working in Whitehall Lord Frost to hold Brussels talks over NI trade tensions Cameron-Greensill lobbying scandal: the facts, explained Coronavirus latest news: EU Commission 'not to renew' AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson contracts Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Conservative MPs were quick to criticise David Cameron during a debate on lobbying and sleaze - but closed ranks over Labour's call to launch a new Parliament-led inquiry into the Greensill scandal. Several Tories distanced the party from the actions of the former prime minister during this afternoon's opposition day debate, amid an onslaught of accusations from opposition MPs that the party had returned to the "Tory sleaze" of the 1990s. Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire, said: ": "We all condemn the actions that are alleged to have taken place regarding Greensill and the involvement of the former prime minister. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth." Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: "The revelations and allegations that have come to light in recent days are clearly concerning and do raise a number of very serious questions. Sir Bob Seely noted the former prime minister "may or may not be flawed", adding: "I hope in some way he can explain himself rather better than he's doing." William Wragg, MP for Hazel Grove, said it was "not seemly" of Mr Cameron to have issued his statement during the mourning period for the Duke of Edinburgh, but stressed the focus on him was likely a "red herring". "It is no doubt a tasteless, slapdash and unbecoming episode for any former prime minister, but is it the central issue?" he added. Earlier today Boris Johnson suggested that some of the "boundaries" between civil servants and business have not been "properly understood". The Prime Minister yesterday refused to give his old university pal his backing, saying it was "a matter for the Boardman review". Follow the latest updates below.