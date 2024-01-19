Florida House moves to repeal rarely used scholarships for bullied students

A controversial and little-used state voucher program that aims to help bullied students should be repealed, Florida House lawmakers say, with those using the program offered scholarships through Florida’s other, popular voucher initiatives.

Only 538 students are using the Hope Scholarship for bullied students this year, compared with the more than 381,000 using Florida’s three other voucher programs, according to the Florida Department of Education and Step Up For Students, the private group that administers most of the state’s voucher programs.

A bill (HB 1403) with two favorable committee votes in the House would repeal the Hope program as it also seeks to fix problems, including delayed payments, in the state’s bigger voucher programs. Students now using Hope would be awarded one of the state’s other scholarships.

The Hope Scholarship program, enacted in 2018, gave parents who complained their child was bullied in public school a scholarship to a private school or an option to transfer to another public school.

The legislation, signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott, did not require that the bullying incident be verified before a scholarship was awarded, which prompted criticism, though it easily won approval in the Legislature that year.

The program, proposed by then-House Speaker Richard Corcoran, was the first of its kind in the country, and supporters said it would give bullied youngsters a way to escape a school that wasn’t protecting them.

But it never proved popular. Last school year, in a state with more than 2.8 million public school students, fewer than 900 used the scholarship, and that was a record number in its six years of operation.

The program is funded by the sales tax residents pay on car purchases, as they are asked if they want to earmark a portion of the money they owe to a scholarship fund instead of the state. Most of the money raised by the program — $74 million out of nearly $80 million —in the 2022-23 school year was shifted to another voucher program because there were so few takers for the Hope program, according to Step Up.

The 2023 voucher expansion the Legislature approved last year making all students eligible for state scholarships changed the scholarship landscape, say Republican lawmakers pushing the new bill.

“Since we now have universal school choice that scholarship is no longer needed,” said Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, the bill’s sponsor, as she discussed the Hope Scholarship during a meeting last week.

Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, in a meeting this week, agreed last year’s legislation (HB 1) was important because it allowed families to move their children out of public schools for any reason.

But not everyone is happy about the proposal.

“The Hope scholarship is and has been a game changer for Florida families,” said Rick Stevens, a founder of the conservative Florida Citizens Alliance group and a church pastor in Cape Coral. “We don’t think we should give this up.”

Stevens, whose group has had influence with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, suggested that public school administrators did not always tell parents of bullied students about the program. “Is it any wonder they aren’t utilizing what the school districts aren’t telling them about?”

But Temple, a public school administrator for Sumter County schools, and Rep. Alex Rizzo, R-Hialeah, a former school administrator for public schools in Miami-Dade County, both took issue with that suggestion.

“The people that are in place care about the students and want to make sure they have the safest environment,” Temple said of his public school colleagues.

“The moment that bullying is heard, school systems jump into action,” added Rizzo.

And, Rizzo said, all parents unhappy with public schools, including those worried about bullying, now have an option for a private school scholarship. “It’s still open, and it’s still going to be there, and it’s still funded.”

Sue Woltanski, a Monroe County School Board member, urged lawmakers to go ahead with the repeal, arguing the Hope Scholarship was “always a flawed program” that aimed to label public schools dangerous.

“That bill was, frankly, a disingenuous attempt to expand vouchers by appealing to sympathy for bullied students,” she said. “There’s nothing to say that bullying only happens in public schools.”

The repeal provision is part of a larger school choice bill that House lawmakers hope will fix problems that cropped up in the fall with the voucher program that serves students with disabilities.

Many parents complained that scholarship money was delayed during the first semester of the school year, forcing them to pay for items out of pocket, and thousands of children ended up on waiting lists. The Legislature in a special session in November expanded the number of scholarships available and promised to fix other issues this year.

The new bill also would limit the type of equipment parents can purchase with scholarship money. This year’s purchasing guidelines from Step Up allow families to buy all sorts of “instructional materials” equipment with their scholarship money, including computers, televisions, musical instruments, backyard swing sets and kayaks.

A Tampa Bay Times story in September that detailed those options, which also include theme park tickets, prompted criticism and outrage, especially from critics of the program.

The measure would limit equipment purchases to the “core” academic subject areas of language arts, reading, math, science and social studies. That could eliminate items used for art, music and physical education. It bill would also tap the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities at the University of Central Florida to help devise scholarship purchasing guidelines for coming years.

Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee, said she understood the need to prevent abuse and make sure scholarship money was not paying for “household items” but also worried the restrictions could hurt scholarship families with limited incomes.

“If we’re going to help with violin lessons but not help the low-income student purchase the violin, I think our work that we’re trying to do is in vain,” she said.