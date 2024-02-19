Florida House unanimously approves bill creating Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway

Related video: ‘Parrot Heads’ flock to Key West to honor legendary singer Jimmy Buffett

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida House unanimously approved legislation last week that would honor legendary singer Jimmy Buffett after he died last year.

House Bill 91, which would designate Florida A1A, the state road that runs along the Sunshine State’s beaches on the Atlantic coast, as the “Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway” was passed with a 119-0 vote.

The memorial highway would stretch through various portions of Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Duval, and Nassau Counties.

“Over the course of the last 50-plus years, he went from busking on the streets in Key West for nickels and dimes to being the architect of diverse, big, big enterprises all over the globe,” the bill’s co-sponsor Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, said in a statement. “And his success is the American dream. His success is a testament to what can be built with just six strings, an idea and talent that lends itself to a catchy song.”

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee approved the Senate version (SB 84) and now awaits approval from the chamber.

If approved, the Department of Transportation will erect suitable markers designating the memorial highway by Aug. 30, 2024.

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts, and frozen concoctions, died on Sept. 1, 2023, from a type of skin cancer. He was 76.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

