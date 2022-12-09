Florida’s Hurricane-Hit Orange Crop Means Juice Shortage to Worsen

Marvin G. Perez and Dominic Carey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- America’s top orange juice maker is set for a record decline in the crop this season, signaling that a global shortage of the breakfast beverage will only get worse.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Florida will likely produce 20 million boxes of oranges in the season that runs Oct. 2022 to Sept. 2023, down 51% from the year-ago period — the biggest drop in data going back to 1913, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand report, or WASDE. That would also be the smallest output since 1937. A box weighs 90 pounds (41 kilograms).

The decline follows damage from hurricanes, frost and bugs.

The shrinking of supply exacerbates global shortages, including in top-citrus grower Brazil, where output has been hobbled by adverse weather. Production in California, now the largest orange grower in the US and top fresh fruit supplier, was unchanged.

Florida’s crop has been decimated by citrus greening, a devastating crop disease that causes fruit to shrivel and fall prematurely and can cause a bitter taste. Earlier, Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole devastated the crop, which the USDA accounted for the first time in its most recent estimate. The department previously noted that frost was a concern.

The shortage raises the cost outlook for beverage makers including Minute Maid owner Coca-Cola Co. and PAI Partners, which owns Tropicana, that could be passed onto American consumers at the breakfast table. Florida lawmakers sent a letter to House Appropriations Committee leaders seeking disaster relief funding for the state’s citrus industry.

“The loss from hurricanes is mostly recoverable, but the greater issue is disease,” said Judy Ganes, who runs J Ganes Consulting LLC and has tracked the citrus industry for more than three decades.

Orange juice futures declined 4% Friday, but are up 5.7% this week and 54% on the year.

--With assistance from Alisa Parenti.

(Updates with letter from lawmakers in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ahmed's 7-114 on test debut helps Pakistan rein in England

    Unheralded Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of seven wickets in a dream test debut as Pakistan's spinners kept England’s aggression in check on the first day of the second test on Friday. The 24-year-old mystery spinner grabbed 7-114 and got plenty of help from the dry wicket at Multan Cricket Stadium to dismiss England for 281 inside the first two sessions. England got rid of both Pakistan openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — early before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 61 carried the home team to 107-2 at stumps when bad light stopped play with 10 overs still remaining in the day.

  • UPDATE 1-Warner Bros TV channel executives leave amid restructuring - memo

    Two of Warner Bros. Discovery executives leading TV channels left the company as part of ongoing restructuring at the media giant, according to an internal memo. Nancy Daniels, who led the Turner network and number of Discovery channels including Animal Planet, and Jane Latman of HGTV overseeing Food Network left the company, according to the memo sent by Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group.

  • Labor: ‘We’re paying substantially more per hour than we’ve ever done,’ Pancake Pantry partner

    The Pancake Pantry Managing Partner Chip Bradley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how inflation has impacted the restaurant's operating costs, food prices, and employee wages.

  • Biggest takeaways for small business owners heading into 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith break down the biggest takeaways for small business owners at the end of the year.

  • HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Falls 1.6% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

    HealthEquity (HQY) witnesses solid growth in HSAs besides recording robust performances in all its segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • No Santa Rally in 2022? 3 Top-Ranked Safe Sector ETFs to Buy

    Wall Street again started wavering in December, probably due to the relentless market forecasts about a looming recession and an uncertain Fed rate outlook.

  • Autowhale Announces Offering of Algorithmic Trading System for Funds and Crypto Companies

    Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Autowhale, a crypto market-making and high frequency trading firm, announces the offering of its algorithmic trading system as a whitelabel solution for clients in the crypto industry. Since 2019, the company has been building software solutions solving various algorithmic trading problems with its core focus on market-making software. By collecting a wide range of experiences building trading systems, Autowhale built its reputation as a str

  • Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity

    One tarnished silver coin at a time, the ground is yielding new evidence that in the late 1600s, one of the world's most ruthless pirates wandered the American colonies with impunity. Newly surfaced documents also strengthen the case that English buccaneer Henry Every — the target of the first worldwide manhunt — hid out in New England before sailing for Ireland and vanishing into the wind. “At this point, the amount of evidence is overwhelming and indisputable,” historian and metal detectorist Jim Bailey, who's devoted years to solving the mystery, told The Associated Press.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presi