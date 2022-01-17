Florida jail escapee captured after believed to be heading to Tampa, police say

A Florida man who broke out of jail early Monday was tracked down and captured by police just hours after they announced his escape and that he may be heading toward Tampa.

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday following his escape from the Suwannee County Jail in Live Oak, located about 3 hours north of Tampa, at about 6:15 a.m., Tampa police said.

No details on Ward's escape or capture were immediately given.

Fox News reached out the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Online jail records show Ward was being held on $45,000 bond for charges of larceny, fraud and exploitation of an elderly person for $20,000 to under $100,000.

Ward was last seen wearing a brown prison uniform with brown boots.