Florida journalist shot dead while reporting near scene of gun murder

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the shootings - REUTERS

A TV journalist and a nine-year-old girl were killed and two others were injured in shootings outside Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, close to the scene of a murder that had taken place hours earlier.

Another reporter and the girl's mother were shot by the man who is suspected by police of carrying out the earlier murder in Orange County. Both are in a critical condition at a local hospital.

The journalists, who worked for Spectrum News 13, were understood to be reporting on the murder, though officers said it is unclear if they were targeted.

The suspect, named by police as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Officers had initially responded to the Pine Hills area, northwest of Orlando, on Wednesday morning following reports of a woman in her 20s being shot.

According to witnesses, a man approached the news vehicle later on Wednesday and opened fire and then walked to a nearby home and shot the mother and daughter.

John Mina, the sheriff for Orange County, said officers do not have a motive for the shootings - AP

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said officers do not immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mr Mina told reporters.

“I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement.

“No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”

Mr Mina said Mr Moses is facing a murder charge for the initial victim, and charges are expected soon for the other four victims.

Mr Moses’s criminal history includes gun charges, as well as aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and theft offences, the sheriff said.

Spectrum News 13 is not yet identifying the crew members who were involved in the shooting, according to a story on the TV station’s website.