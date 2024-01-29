Florida judge calls proposed I-95/Pioneer Trail interchange 'not in the public interest'

One of the entrances to the Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve is at the end of Martins Dairy Road, about 1.5 miles from where a new Interstate 95 interchange is planned at Pioneer Trail in New Smyrna Beach.

An administrative law judge ruled Monday that the Florida Department of Transporation should not have been granted a permit to run stormwater off a proposed new Interstate 95-Pioneer Trail interchange into Spruce Creek.

FDOT has been working toward building new entrance and exit ramps between I-95 and Pioneer Trail. That two-lane road straddles the Port Orange-New Smyrna Beach city limits and is an entry point to the Doris Leeper Spruce Creek Preserve, an environmentally sensitive area abutting the creek that runs beneath the interstate.

The St. Johns Water Management District issued FDOT a permit allowing the outflow of stormwater off the interstate into the creek.

Bear Warriors United, Inc., the Sweetwater Coalition of Volusia County, Inc., Derek LaMontagne and Bryon White petitioned the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings to challenge the permit, arguing Spruce Creek would be unlawfully harmed.

In a 55-page ruling, Judge E. Gary Early wrote: "It is concluded that reasonable assurances have not been provided that the activities to be authorized by the permit are clearly in the public interest.

One of the plaintiffs, White, said he was "amazed" and "surprised" at the ruling.

“We are pleased that the court agreed with us that this project is not in the public interest," White said. "It's a step in the right direction for public policy that favors environmental conservation over the special interests of rich developers."

The Florida Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

This locator map shows where Taylor Morrison Homes plans to build the long-planned 701-home Shell Pointe Colony community along the south side of Pioneer Trail, just west of Interstate 95, in New Smyrna Beach.

The state appeared to be fast-tracking the project by funding it with $92 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds last year. The project is projected to cost $120 million overall.

The design phase was scheduled to begin with the granting of a contract estimated at $5.7 million on March 27.

FDOT has previously made the case that the interchange is needed to "support the economic viability and job creation associated with planned and approved future development in the vicinity of the study area, to reduce congestion at the adjacent I-95 interchanges, and to better serve regional trips originating in and destined to the study area."

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Interstate 95 exit at Pioneer Trail not in public's interest: judge