Florida judge finalizes settlement for victims of Surfside condo collapse

Randi Love
·1 min read

By Randi Love

(Reuters) - A Florida judge approved a $1.2 billion settlement for the victims of a condominium collapse that killed 98 people, an attorney for the plaintiffs said on Thursday.

The decision from Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman came a day before the one-year anniversary of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida. For more than a month crews searched through the rubble of the 12-story building to recover the remains of victims.

The agreement compensates family members of those who died in the disaster as well as residents who were injured or lost their homes.

Rachel Furst, the plaintiffs' co-lead attorney, said the agreement does not include the proceeds of the land sale or the insurance held by the condominium association, which is money the victims and their family members will also receive.

"It was a very emotional day," Furst said, adding that several of the victims of the collapse testified at the hearing in favor of the settlement.

Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution on June 14 to declare June 24 Champlain Towers South-Surfside Remembrance Day in Miami-Dade County, the chairman said in a statement.

Federal investigators continue to interview people with knowledge of the incident and test evidence in order to determine the cause of the collapse. The building was built in 1981 and has faced years of scrutiny over its deteriorating conditions.

(Reporting by Randi Love in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Boy's survival in collapse finds purpose

    Jonah Handler survived the fall from the 10th floor of the building that collapsed a year ago in Florida. His father is sharing his journey as they start a foundation to help families and first responders dealing with PTSD. (June 23/AP Video/Cody Jackson)

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • 85-year-old hits gas by mistake, killing child in Walmart parking lot, Florida cops say

    Two other people were injured in the crash.

  • JPMorgan starts cutting jobs in mortgage unit as homebuying demand cools

    More than 1,000 employees will be affected and about half of them will be moved to different divisions within the bank, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-22/jpmorgan-lays-off-hundreds-in-mortgage-business-after-rate-surge the layoffs. "Our staffing decision this week was a result of cyclical changes in the mortgage market," a spokesperson for the biggest U.S. bank said. JPMorgan has 273,948 employees worldwide, according to its latest quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Surfside condo collapse: Florida teen’s miraculous survival finds purpose

    Jonah Handler’s miraculous rescue from one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history might seem to have an obvious parallel, given his name.

  • 'Honest Mistake': Lawyer for Naples Fallen Officer charity pair says no intent to defraud

    Representative for organizers of Naples' Fallen Officers charity says they will show that paperwork, accounting problems at crux of their legal issues.

  • Authorities searching for woman who failed to register as sex offender

    The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who failed to register as a sex offender.

  • ‘Neighborhood taxi driver’ accused of fondling teen girl over several years in Florida

    The driver is accused of taking the teen to a dark construction site and asking for sex, officials said.

  • Bargain cruises may hurt Carnival margins

    Carnival Corp is expected to report a smaller quarterly loss and a spike in revenue when it announces second-quarter results on Friday, but bargain-basement prices for some cruises may squeeze the cruise operator's margins. "Your typical Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise this summer to the Caribbean is about as cheap as we've ever seen it," said Truist Securities lodging and experiential leisure analyst Patrick Scholes. Cruise Critic, by online travel company Tripadvisor, reported that an interest in cruise vacations this summer is rising when compared to the same period in 2021.

  • George Kittle guesses Deebo Samuel contract news will come in three weeks

    Wide receiver Deebo Samuel‘s desire for a new contract continues to be an issue for the 49ers with training camp approaching, but another key member of the offense doesn’t think it is going to linger that much longer. Tight end George Kittle said on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast that he thinks the 49ers [more]

  • Harvard returns Standing Bear's tomahawk to Nebraska tribe

    A tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear, a pioneering Native American civil rights leader, has been returned to his tribe after being housed for decades in a museum at Harvard University. Members of the Ponca tribes in Nebraska and Oklahoma visited the Massachusetts university on June 3 for the ceremonial return of the artifact, the tribes said in a recent announcement. Standing Bear had originally gifted the pipe-tomahawk to one of his lawyers after winning the 1879 court case that made him one of the first Native Americans granted civil rights.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • A judge 'reluctantly' agreed to delay the seditious-conspiracy trial of 5 Proud Boys members in connection with the Capitol riot

    In a rare moment of accord, the DOJ and the Proud Boys won their joint request to move their seditious-conspiracy trial from August 8 to December 12.

  • LAPD officer killed in 'catastrophic' training accident laid to rest

    A funeral was held for Officer Houston R. Tipping, who died from injuries suffered during training.

  • ‘You tarnished your reputation.’ Ex-Miami-Dade cop gets 364 days for wrongful arrest

    In the three years after she was tackled by a Miami-Dade police officer and wrongfully arrested, Dyma Loving says the presence of anyone with a badge has left her shaken.

  • ‘Horrific’ Sexual Abuses Uncovered in Australia Mining Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A landmark inquiry into Australia’s mining sector has uncovered dozens of shocking cases of sexual harassment and abuse of women workers at companies including BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsUS Equities Waver as Traders Parse Fedspeak: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing

  • Savannah Chrisley Reflects on Life "Pre Storm and Post Storm" After Parents' Fraud Conviction

    Savannah Chrisley shared a new personal message weeks after her parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, for which they face up to 30 years in prison

  • Maine Insurance Agency Receives Backlash After Posting Racist Juneteenth Sign

    The sky is blue, water is wet and people in Maine are racist. The residents of Millinocket, Maine, said they were upset over a disparaging Juneteenth sign posted by Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency on Monday which read:

  • Chilling video shows man fending off gunman while holding baby inside Detroit gas station

    Footage released by police shows the victim juggling the sleeping baby with one arm while putting out his other hand in an effort to shield the child.

  • Is It Last Call for Lauren Boebert’s Gun Restaurant?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Google/FacebookPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.The institution at the center of Rep. Lauren Boebert’s origin story now appears to face an uncertain future.Shooters Grill, the gun-themed Hooters parody restaurant that put Rifle, Colorado, on the map and elevated Boebert to local celebrity status, has run into some trouble with its new landlord—a marijua