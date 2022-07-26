Florida judge rejects turnpike contract award

An administrative law judge has recommended that the state Department of Transportation rescind a planned multimillion-dollar contract award for providing customer service for Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise.

Judge John Van Laningham issued a 55-page ruling Friday in a legal fight among three companies seeking the contract.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The department in October said it intended to award the contract to Emovis US, Inc., drawing challenges from Conduent State & Local Solutions, Inc. and Shimmick Construction Co., Inc.

Van Laningham ruled, in part, that Emovis and Shimmick did not meet a requirement that they had 10 years of experience in providing such services.

Read: Congress exploring ways to address election threats & improve security measures

He recommended that the department rescind the planned award to Emovis and take “remedial actions.” Under administrative law, the issue goes back to the department for a final order.

Emovis proposed a price of $1,878,825 a month, while Conduent proposed a price of $2,749,370 a month and Shimmick proposed a price of $2,793,797 a month, according to the recommended order.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.