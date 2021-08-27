Florida Judge Strikes Down DeSantis Mask Mandate Ban

A Florida judge ruled Friday that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority by prohibiting public institutions from instituting mask mandates, clearing the path for the state’s school districts to reimpose mask requirement for students and faculty.

The court’s decision comes after DeSantis battled with certain school districts in Florida that maintained their mask mandates in defiance of his executive order. Officials in the state government had considered penalizing districts that refused to comply with the directive by withholding state funds for salaries and potentially removing school officials.

