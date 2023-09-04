Florida judge strikes down DeSantis-drawn congressional map as unconstitutional

A state judge on Saturday rejected congressional district boundaries affecting communities across North Florida, saying they unconstitutionally restrict Black voting power and that Florida’s Legislature must redraw them.

“By dismantling a congressional district that enabled Black voters to elect their candidates of choice under the previous plan, the enacted plan violates … the Florida Constitution,” Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh in Tallahassee ruled.

In the 55-page ruling, he also noted that throughout history "Florida has been a state home to discrimination in voting."

Marsh barred state officials from holding elections that use the current boundaries developed to replace the former Congressional District 5, whose seat was held by former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

Weighing a lawsuit brought by groups including Black Voters Matter and the League of Women Voters of Florida, the judge said state lawmakers must develop a “remedial map” to comply with the state's constitution, and he retained control over the case to judge whether the new boundaries pass legal muster.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd promised to appeal the ruling, saying he would seek review by the Florida Supreme Court, the Florida Politics news website reported.

If it stands, the judge’s ruling will force changes to a series of districts between Jacksonville and the Panhandle.

Before last year, District 5 stretched from Jacksonville to Gadsden County west of Tallahassee, connecting largely Democratic Black communities within a region where Republicans enjoyed strong support among white voters.

But a redistricting plan championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and ultimately endorsed by state lawmakers eliminated that district and drew boundaries that allowed Republicans to win 20 of the state's 28 districts, a four-seat increase in the GOP's representation.

Seeking to become the Republican nominee for president, DeSantis has stressed the importance of those gains to Republicans winning a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In Northeast Florida, the boundary changes meant that Jacksonville neighborhoods once represented by Lawson became part of Congressional District 4, which also covers Clay and Nassau counties and is represented by U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla. Baker County, which had been part of District 5, became part of District 3, served by U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

Lawson told a USA TODAY Network reporter via text that Marsh's decision “is a victory for the people of North Florida, particularly those communities of color who have been historically disenfranchised.”

As to whether he would run again if the district is restored, Lawson said "there is still more work to be done."

"So any decision about my future plans will come when this process is complete," he said. "My only goal right now is to ensure that fair representation is returned to the people of North Florida.”

The judge's ruling was welcomed by Democrats. Duval County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry said that “it’s now incumbent on the Florida Legislature to embrace this ruling, follow the state’s Fair Districts Amendment, and draw a fair and equitable map that restores the voting power of Black voters.”

Voting rights advocates involved in the case also hailed the ruling.

"It should not be lost on the public that Governor DeSantis pushed for the discriminatory map that targeted Black voters with precision," said Olivia Mendoza, the director of litigation and policy for the National Redistricting Foundation. "But when the people tenaciously fought back in court to protect their rights, justice prevailed."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference with Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett, right, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Perry, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

