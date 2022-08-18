  • Oops!
Florida judge will weigh release of FBI affidavit that justified search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago: live updates

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·2 min read
WASHINGTON – A federal magistrate in Florida will hear arguments Thursday about whether to unseal the affidavit that justified the unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s estate.

A consortium of media companies has urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to release the affidavit for greater transparency about what led to the search of Mar-a-Lago. Trump and his allies have called the search political grandstanding.

But the Justice Department, after supporting the release of the search warrant, opposed the release of the affidavit because it could hurt the national security investigation. The department said releasing the affidavit could discourage witnesses from cooperating.

Lawmakers have also sought more information about the search. Democrats leading two House committees have asked for a briefing about national security risks from the documents. And Republicans have questioned what justified searching a former president’s home.

Here are the latest developments over the Trump search:

Media companies cite 'powerful interest' in releasing affidavit

The consortium of media companies including the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, argued the affidavit should be unsealed because of the “clear and powerful interest” in Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The Justice Department has argued that redactions necessary to protect the integrity of its investigation would be so extensive that no release should be granted. But the media companies argued portions of the document could be kept under seal while providing the public with more information about the reasons for the unprecedented search.

“The affidavit of probable cause should be released to the public, with only those redactions that are necessary to protect a compelling interest articulated by the government,” the media companies argued in a filing Wednesday.

Although Trump is not a party to the case, he called Aug. 15 for the "immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit," in a post on Truth Social.

A person walks between security fencing outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Washington, D.C. on August 15, 2022.
Justice Department argues release could hurt investigation

The Justice Department said in a court filing the affidavit contains "highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government; specific investigative techniques; and information required by law to be kept under seal."

Releasing it is "highly likely to compromise future investigative steps" and could "chill future cooperation by witnesses" in this investigation and others in the future, the department argued.

The filing came after Reinhart unsealed the search warrant Aug. 12. The search on Aug. 8 recovered 11 sets of classified documents. The FBI obtained the warrant with probable cause of finding evidence of potential violations for handling defense documents, obstruction of justice and the Espionage Act.

