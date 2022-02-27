Florida jury finds former SWAT commander not guilty of second-degree murder





A Florida jury on Friday acquitted a retired police captain who shot and killed a man at a movie theater in 2014.

The six-member jury found Curtis Reeves not guilty on charges of second-degree murder for the killing of Chad Oulson and aggravated battery of Oulson's wife, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

Reeves, then 71, killed 43-year-old Oulson at the Wesley Chapel movie theater in Pasco County, located in the Tampa Bay metro area.

An argument ensued between the two over Oulson's texting in the theater, according to a criminal complaint of the incident. Per the complaint, Oulson threw a bag of popcorn at Reeves and Reeves pulled out his handgun and struck Oulson fatally in the chest with one round.

The ex-Tampa Bay Police Department captain has never denied that he shot and killed Oulson, according to WFLA. But Reeves has claimed that he acted in self defense.

The former police captain called Friday's verdict "great," according to WFLA.

"It's been a long eight years and I couldn't wait for it to be over with," Reeves said, per the outlet. "I'm very proud of my team of lawyers here that did a fantastic job in bringing out the truth."

Oulson's wife, Nicole, left the scene appearing visibly emotional, according to WFLA.

Earlier this month, Oulson family attorney TJ Grimaldi said, "It's our opinion that Reeves will go to jail for the rest of his life and it is our hope and desire that this family is finally going to get justice," ABC Action News in Tampa reported earlier this month.