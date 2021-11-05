Florida jury to weigh sanity in murder trial of Corey Johnson, teen who said he was inspired by ISIS: report

A Florida man on trial for murder when he was 17 still has lingering questions about his sanity after the brutal stabbing death of a 13-year-old that brought national headlines after Johnson told police he was inspired by ISIS.

Closing arguments for Corey Johnson’s trial were completed Thursday, WPBF reported. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his friend Jovanni Sierra at a sleepover after celebrating Sierra’s birthday in Palm Beach County. He also was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

After his arrest in 2018, Palm Beach Gardens police say Johnson told them he stabbed his friend Jovanni 49 times because of his religious beliefs. Police said Johnson told them he killed because of his Muslim faith, and had followed the terrorist group ISIS on social media, including watching videos of beheadings by ISIS.

Prosecutors argued there’s no doubt Johnson, who was 17 in 2018, killed Sierra in addition to nearly stabbing to death another teen and his mother.

What’s left to discover now is whether he was insane at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors said Johnson was a disturbed teen who followed ISIS while the defense argued he was psychotic after stopping his medications, WBPF reported.

Jury deliberations began Friday morning.

Read the full report on wbpf.com.