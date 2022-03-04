Florida Justice Institute asks court to throw out Palm Beach County's anti-panhandling law

With no home and no job, 59-year-old Charles Richter relies on the goodwill of passing motorists for his survival.

But since the Palm Beach County Commission five years ago enacted an ordinance outlawing panhandling along public streets, the spontaneous charity Richter receives has come with a heavy price.

Cited eight times for violating the law, Richter has racked up nearly $3,000 in unpaid court costs and spent more than a couple of nights in jail.

Using Richter as an example of the disproportionate impacts the measure has had on homeless people, the Florida Justice Institute this week filed a federal lawsuit, asking a judge to declare the law unconstitutional and stop the county from enforcing it.

Law permits some types of speech but not others, lawsuit says

When the County Commission passed the measure in 2015, it said it was to promote public safety.

However, like similar measures that have been struck down throughout the country, it doesn’t ban everyone from soliciting on medians and along streets in the unincorporated areas, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

“A politician asking for votes, a person asking others to join their church or a person asking for directions may do so freely,” the Miami-based nonprofit public-interest law firm wrote in the lawsuit.

“But if you are standing on a corner asking for money because you're poor, then you are violating the law,” said Sabarish Neelakanta, a West Palm Beach civil rights lawyer who is spearheading the litigation.

Because the law is aimed only at those soliciting charitable or business contributions, it is unconstitutional, he said.

“To single out people who are poor and are asking for charity is singling out a certain kind of speech,” he said, explaining why it violates the First Amendment.

The measure also prohibits people from holding signs along public roads. A sign simply saying, “Hi,” would run afoul of the law and subject the sign-waver to a possible $500 fine and 60-day jail sentence. Such a sweeping restriction is also unconstitutional, Neelakanta said.

County Attorney Denise Coffman declined comment on the lawsuit, saying she doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Faced with a similar lawsuit, West Palm Beach in November agreed to repeal its nearly identical law and pay $83,600 in legal fees incurred by civil rights groups who took the city to court.

Further, a judge in December declared the county’s law unconstitutional. In an eight-page order, County Judge Sherri Collins threw out a charge against a homeless man, ruling that the law doesn’t pass constitutional muster.

Protecting public safety is a legitimate goal for government officials, she wrote. But, she said, the ordinance doesn’t punish everyone equally.

“Soliciting for a ‘charitable contribution’ does not create any greater danger to pedestrians and motorists than soliciting for a political candidate,” Collins wrote. “Yet, in unincorporated Palm Beach County, one is subject to criminal sanctions and the other is not.”

As a county judge, Collins’ ruling only impacts people who come before her, not those who appear before other judges. Recognizing that the ruling would lead to further disparate treatment, Neelakanta asked State Attorney Dave Aronberg to stop prosecuting people for violating the county law.

Aronberg didn’t respond to the letter, Neelakanta said. A spokesman for Aronberg on Thursday said the office is "reviewing the matter."

A panhandler walks through traffic on Military Trail near Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 23, 2015. A lawsuit filed in 2022 says Palm Beach County's anti-panhandling law is unconstitutional.

Courts have struck down anti-panhandling laws across U.S.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 ruled that laws that affect free speech must be “narrowly tailored to further a compelling government interest,” dozens of panhandling laws have been struck down throughout the country, Neelakanta said.

A federal judge struck down a measure in Fort Lauderdale and a lawsuit is pending against Pompano Beach in connection with its panhandling law, according to the Florida Justice Institute.

Since 2020, at least 141 people have been charged with violating Palm Beach County’s law, Neelakanta said. Aside from a few people who peddle roses, all have been homeless.

He said he found no evidence that those who regularly wave political signs along Interstate 95 overpasses have been prosecuted.

Claiming that the law is to keep motorists and pedestrians safe is disingenuous at best, he and other civil rights lawyers said.

“These laws are simply used to criminalize poverty and homelessness,” said Ray Taseff, an attorney with the Florida Justice Institute. “A criminal justice response to this issue is a cruel and counterproductive strategy.”

