Florida K-9 helps apprehend suspect attempting to evade police in stolen car

A suspect in Florida who had attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle is now in custody after a K-9 chased him down and bit him.

The Ocala Police Department said Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole an unlocked car that had the keys still inside on August 11, Fox 13 reported. The suspect already had a lengthy arrest record, having been arrested 13 times by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

About an hour after Shrewsbury took the vehicle, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect then tried to flee as officers pursued. Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office soon joined in the chase that took place across several roads throughout the city of Ocala and Marion County.

Police said Shrewsbury was driving recklessly to avoid arrest, running several cars off the road and hitting a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission patrol vehicle.

The suspect also drove through several residential yards and plowed through fences and gates.

A deputy eventually conducted a successful PIT maneuver to stop the car, but Shrewsbury exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A K-9 named Jet was able to track down and grab Shrewsbury to end the 21-minute chase.

The suspect could be heard screaming for the dog to release him, but Jet held the suspect until officers handcuffed him.

Shrewsbury was given medical treatment for the K-9 bite and was taken to jail.

He faces charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, five counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving with a suspended license⁠.