Florida K-9 shot, injured by suspect accused of battery by strangulation: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sheriff’s office is asking the community for prayers and support after one of their K-9s was shot and wounded by a suspect on Saturday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Northeast 144th Court in Silver Springs around 9 a.m. regarding a suspect accused of battery by strangulation.

The suspect, who was in the backyard of the home, fired shots towards deputies and struck Leo.

The deputies fired back at the suspect, who was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Leo was rushed to the UF Veterinary Hospital and the team is doing everything possible to save the K-9.

“Leo isn’t just a member of our force; he’s family,” the sheriff’s office said. “His loyalty, courage, and unwavering dedication to his duty embody the very essence of what it means to serve and protect. His sacrifice today reminds us of the dangers our deputies face each day to keep our community safe.”

