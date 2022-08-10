Florida Keys deputies shoot and kill off-duty federal agent they say pointed gun at them

Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning shot and killed an off-duty federal law enforcement officer who they said pointed a gun at them.

The deputies shot Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, at a house near mile marker 95 in Key Largo around 10:42 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said they were at the house after receiving reports of an armed, intoxicated, suicidal man.

It was not immediately known what agency Caviness worked for.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man there and confirmed he was armed, Linhardt said. They reached him by phone after he moved away from view. Linhardt said the man told deputies he was intoxicated and prepared to confront them.

He then appeared again, this time pointing a gun at the deputies, Linhardt said. The deputies “responded by firing at him,” Linhardt said.

“Deputies began first-aid, but the man was pronounced dead,” he said.

“Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation, as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement.

Linhardt referred all questions about the shooting to FDLE.

FDLE officials did not immediately respond to questions about how many deputies fired their weapons, their identities and if they’ve been placed on paid leave during the investigation.

This developing story will be updated.