Florida Keys deputies stopped a car over tinted windows. Then a police dog took a sniff

It’s fitting that a police dog in the Florida Keys would be named Coral, and, according to her handlers at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the golden retriever is pretty good at her job.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a deputy pulled over a car at mile marker 92 on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys because the vehicle had “illegal window tinting,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The deputy had Coral do some sniffing, and she signaled that drugs were in the car — specifically, 16 ounces of methamphetamine.

Cops also found small plastic bags with cocaine residue, two .40 caliber handguns and 22 bullets for the guns, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

The two men in the car — 32-year-old Travor Jay Guillemette, of Big Pine Key, and 26-year-old Thomas Chase Marshall, of Stock Island — remained in county jail Friday morning. Their bond information was not immediately available.

They each face charges of trafficking methamphetamine, evidence tampering, carrying a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.